What to look for when picking a Christmas tree

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that Thanksgiving is behind us, many families will be...

BHG

Give Your Home a Cozy Holiday Makeover with These Dollar Store Finds

The holidays have arrived, ushering in glad tidings and a heaping dose of Christmas cheer along with them. From frosted windowpanes to twinkling lights, it's the time of year when everything feels extra cozy, and settling in for a long winter's night with friends and family is what it's all about.
yourvalley.net

Here’s when Glendale Westgate will officially light its Christmas tree

Westgate will help usher in the holiday season with its tree lighting this month. The Entertainment District, at 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale, will officially light its Christmas tree at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23 in Fountain Park. This year, enjoy onstage entertainment (traditional carolers, an LED drumline, mariachi band),...
Atlanta News

Tried-and-true tips from Pike Nurseries to pick the perfect Christmas tree

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! For many, the symbol of the season is an evergreen tree with that characteristic aroma and plush, healthy green needles. Now through December, Pike Nurseries offers fresh-cut trees for the Christmas season, allowing customers to ready hearth and home for the holidays. With tree varieties ranging from Fraser, Noble and Alpine, customers can find a festive fir to complement any space. Pike Nurseries also offers tree stands free with a rebate; return the stand in January to receive an in-store credit for the original price.
CBS DFW

AAA Texas Offers Tips For Safely Transporting That Perfect Christmas Tree

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you’re planning on picking out that perfect Christmas tree, AAA Texas is reminding drivers to make sure it’s secure before driving off. It is both unsafe and illegal for items to fall from a vehicle while on the road, including Christmas trees. An improperly secured tree may cost drivers as much as $1,500 in repairs due to worn paint, torn rubber seals, warped window frames, and scratched windows. AAA Texas warns that the vehicle owner may also be held liable for any damages a fallen tree causes to others. “Improperly secured Christmas trees are a danger to everyone on the road...
Cleveland.com

What does Christmas tree shortage mean for Northeast Ohio tree farms?

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With reports of Christmas tree shortages cropping up throughout the U.S., have the effects trickled down to tree farms in Northeast Ohio?. A steady increase in consumer spending and the heightened demand for the trees at this time of year have added pressure to the Christmas tree industry. Everything from labor shortages to manufacturing delays has caused a spike in freight costs and longer delivery times.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Son picks out Christmas tree in Lockport for mother in hospice care

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — It’s the holiday season and Christmas trees are in demand. At Treetop Acres, there are 1,300 available. “Last year was the best in all of the years that we have been on this tree farm,” Treetop Acres president John Fuerch said. “I think people needed to get outside.”
SPY

The Best Places To Buy Christmas Ornaments In 2021

Christmas ornaments have always felt like the most special part of the holiday season. Whether fun and silly or nostalgic and personal, ornaments are often used year after year, and in a way feel like tiny time capsules that tell the history of a family and their holiday traditions. Ornaments can come in lots of shapes, materials, colors and moods, and the best part of decorating a Christmas tree can be the lack of uniformity between everyone’s ornaments. Let everyone choose the look and feel that fits their personality, and much like the tree itself, it’ll tell the story of the...
The Independent

12 best real Christmas trees for turning your home into a festive delight

Christmas is just around the corner and it’s time to order the tree, which is why we’ve come to the rescue with a guide to the best real Christmas trees available. Whether you’re after one of the pint-sized ones that are becoming increasingly popular, or the growing range of options on sale at the UK’s biggest supermarkets, we’ve found something to suit all.But first, a quick guide to tree care. If your tree is freshly cut (in other words, it’s not a potted or rooted tree that can be replanted), it will probably be in desperate need of a drink...
nbc15.com

CaPaul’s Christmas Tree Farm closes after five days of business

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The calendar has not even flipped to December yet and CaPaul’s Country Place will need to shut down for the season. The Waunakee farm stopped selling trees at the end of business on Sunday. The Christmas tree farm was only open for five days this year....
CBS Sacramento

Placerville Christmas Tree Farm Keeps Tradition Alive Through Drought And Fire

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — At a third-generation Christmas tree farm in Placerville, there is no problem that goes unsolved may it be drought, water restrictions, or wildfire — the McGee Family knows their farm is part of other families’ holiday traditions. That promise to provide the Christmas staple of a tree, made by Eli McGee’s grandparents before he was born, is what he says makes the problems and the sometimes-elusive solutions worth it. He took over the McGee Christmas Tree Farm six months ago in the spring. His father, Mike, is still his go-to for advice, but he’s making his own way,...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Buckinghamshire Christmas Tree farms where you can pick your own Christmas tree

The Christmas lights are being switched on, seasonal anthems are starting to blare and people are finally starting to deck the halls - all that’s left is the Christmas tree. Many may consider it too early to start celebrating the festive season, but after Christmas 2020, families are looking to squeeze in all the seasonal goodness they can.
WSET

Nationwide Christmas tree shortage impacts Virginia farms

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The weekend following Thanksgiving is normally peak time for Christmas tree farms. For many, it also marked the end of their season. Word is spreading of the Christmas tree shortage and more and more people buying their trees early this holiday season. Local tree farms are expected to be sold out by mid-December if not sold out already.
