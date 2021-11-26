Fire crews battle structure fire in Town of Newfane

Fire crews battled a structure fire in the Town of Newfane Thursday.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said crews responded to 7001 Pearl Street in the Town of Newfane around 4:45 p.m. Thursday. There was heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof when crews arrived, the fire was extinguished by members of the Olcott Volunteer Fire Company and Miller Hose Volunteer Fire Company.

According to the sheriff's office, no injuries were reported and there is no estimate on damages.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.