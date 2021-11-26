ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jaguars rule out CB Griffin (concussion) against Falcons

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars ruled out starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin for Sunday’s game against Atlanta. Griffin is dealing with a concussion. Coach...

