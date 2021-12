COVID-19 has impacted nearly every American, but some have fared worse than others. Many people have faced and continue to face the dilemma of how to put food on the table. While it may be hard to believe, the overall share of the U.S. population experiencing food insecurity did not change between 2019, the year before the start of the pandemic, and 2020, one year into the pandemic. But when we take a closer look at the composition of the overall share of people, it’s clear that some of the most vulnerable populations—like children, the unemployed, and single-parent households—faced unprecedented hardship.

