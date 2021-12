Sawyer Lynn Mullen, 28, finished his earthly race on November 15, 2021. Sawyer’s life clearly radiated the love he had for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. The way he lived his life was a true testament to this unwavering faith and hope. For the joy set before him, he endured and was found faithful in the midst of trial and suffering. He held fast to the truth that though our outer self is daily wasting away, we have an eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison.

JASPER, AL ・ 11 DAYS AGO