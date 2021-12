PlayStation’s Black Friday promotions are live and this is the time to snap up those games you’ve had your eye on all year. 2021 has been a stormer for good games, against all of the odds, and we’re spoiled for choice when it comes to the Game of the Year shortlists. If you want to weigh into the arguments pleasant conversations on the topic, then Returnal is 25% off. Not only is it visually awesome, Ewan couldn’t get enough of its terrifying bullet-hell gameplay and twisty-turny storyline. Plus, if the thought of its challenges put the fear of Atropos in you, there’s the new Suspend Cycle feature allowing you to pause and resume your playthrough.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO