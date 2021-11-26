ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK stands shoulder to shoulder with Poland -PM's office

 4 days ago
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, sits with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki at the start of their meeting inside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, November 26, 2021. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki that Britain stands "shoulder to shoulder" with Poland in the face of threats against their border, Johnson's office said following a meeting between the pair.

Poland is on the front line of a migrant crisis the European Union says is engineered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

"The leaders also discussed deepening our defence partnership and working closely together through NATO to ensure regional stability," Johnson's spokesperson said.

