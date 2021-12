Walt Disney’s dream of what is now Walt Disney World and the Disney corporation all started with something really simple: a story. Everything he did was the result of the desire to tell an incredible story. And he always succeeded. One thing that we love about being in Disney World is the clear commitment to storytelling. Everything is so detailed in the parks. From the animal footprints inserted into the concrete pathways of Animal Kingdom to the “Elias Construction” window sign on Main Street, U.S.A. in Magic Kingdom, it all continues the story. And by visiting, Guests become a part of that story. We are always in awe of the ways Disney draws on classic stories and classic literature in its rides, attractions, and park design. Take a look at the literary influences found in each of the four parks!

TRAVEL ・ 11 DAYS AGO