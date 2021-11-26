ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Tori Spelling Spends Thanksgiving With ‘Empowered’ Daughters Amid Dean McDermott Marriage Troubles

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SpRk7_0d7NRiVs00
Tori Spelling Broadimage/Shutterstock

Kitchen fun! Ahead of Tori Spelling’s eventful Thanksgiving meal with her brood, she documented her kitchen prep alongside two of her daughters.

“Happy Thanksgiving 🍁,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 48, captioned an Instagram selfie with daughters Stella, 13, and Hattie, 9, on Thursday, November 25. “Three empowered females cooking, cheering, and chatting. Making sweet potato casserole, drinking cranberry mimosas {mine with champagne and theirs sparkling apple juice}, and watching a holiday rom-com on @stella_mcdermott08 laptop.”

She continued in her post, “Grateful for my family… stay safe and love hard on the ones you love. xoxo,” while adding hashtags for “Thanksgiving,” “Thanksgiving Prep,” “DIY Family,” “My Girls” and “Stella and Hattie.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O1C99_0d7NRiVs00
Courtesy of Tori Spelling/Instagram

The Masked Singer alum also shared moments from their festivities via Instagram Story at the time.

“With a big family, the kitchen sparkling clean is half the battle! Thanks @stella_mcdermott08,” Spelling captioned her post. “Let the #thanksgiving cooking begin. (Yes, we brined and prepped last nite!)”

Throughout the California native’s social media footage, she showed Stella tying together the turkey and making pumpkins out of frosting. Spelling also made a fish dish for son Liam, 14, who’s a pescatarian. She crafted DIY napkins for the evening, complete with feathers, leaves, sticks and golden bells for decoration.

The Thanksgiving meal with her children came days after she made headlines for sharing the family’s holiday cards and stockings without a mention of husband Dean McDermott.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06cMA5_0d7NRiVs00
Tori Spelling, Finn McDermott, Hattie McDermott, Dean McDermott, Stella McDermott and Beau McDermott. Broadimage/Shutterstock

“It’s that time again. And it’s a winter wonderland at my house,” Spelling captioned an Instagram snap of her family’s holiday card on Monday, November 22.

In the photo, the Mother, May I Sleep With Danger? actress posed with the couple’s five children — Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, 8, and Beau, 4 — and their family pets, which include two goats, one pig and one chicken. However, the Canada native, 55, was noticeably absent.

The card’s inscription also left out the former Chopped Canada host’s name, which instead read: “With Love, from our farm to your home! Xoxo, Tori & Family.”

Hours later, the True Tori alum opened up about her partner’s absence after a fan commented on her sponsored post: “Dean must be ‘working’ out of town and couldn’t get home in time for the annual Christmas picture.”

Spelling replied: “Fact: @imdeanmcdermott was filming his new feature film in Canada.”

One day later, the “90210MG” podcast host sparked further marriage speculation with McDermott — whom she wed in 2006 — when she seemingly excluded the actor from her Christmas decorating plans.

“Let’s talk holiday decorating! The kids and I are in ❤️ with these personalized stockings,” Spelling captioned a sponsored Instagram post on Tuesday, November 23, alongside two photos of her family’s custom stockings. As the Help alum held a stocking with her name on it, she stood beside five for her children, while eagle-eyed fans noticed there was not a “Dean” version in any of her gallery snaps.

The BH90210 alum and McDermott have been the subject of divorce rumors since earlier this year. The pair were each spotted without their wedding rings in June and Spelling noted during a June appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live that they were not sleeping in the same room.

A source told Us Weekly last month that Spelling “wants a divorce but feels trapped right now” after getting into an argument with McDermott.

While the insider noted that the couple “constantly fight and break up,” the latest disagreement was “really serious.” The source added that Spelling is “miserable” within her marriage yet has stayed “for the kids,” who have “no idea” about their parents’ marital drama.

“Money is an issue and it’s always been an issue,” the insider explained at the time that it is among the reasons that Spelling “feels trapped.” Earlier this month, a second source told Us that “there’s no trust there” between the duo and “it’s been building up over time.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 1

Related
People

Kendra Wilkinson Admits to 'Rough Start' with Co-Parenting: 'The Guilt Would Set In'

Co-parenting hasn't always been easy for Kendra Wilkinson. The reality star, 36, got candid about the jarring experience she had while adjusting to co-parenting and her new norm after her divorce from former NFL player Hank Baskett. Wilkinson and Baskett finalized their divorce in February 2019 where they both agreed to split joint legal and physical custody of their two children: son Hank IV, 11, and daughter Alijah Mary, 7.
NFL
OK! Magazine

Tori Spelling Shows Off Her Bombshell Body In Plunging Black Dress After She Was Seen Unloading Boxes Amid Dean McDermott Marital Woes

Tori Spelling stepped out over the weekend looking single and ready to mingle amid her alleged marital woes. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum flaunted her fit physique in a very busty, tight black dress for her outing in West Hollywood. Spelling and a pal were seen on Saturday, November 6, heading into celebrity hotspot Catch for dinner, per Daily Mail. The mother-of-six appeared to be in good spirits, as she flashed a smile for the cameras before heading into the famed restaurant.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling & All 5 Kids Pose For Christmas Card Without Husband Dean McDermott

Dean McDermott was noticeably absent from his family’s 2021 Christmas card, as rumors continue to swirl that he and Tori Spelling are ending their 15-year marriage. Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott were not a united couple in their family Christmas card this year. In fact, Dean, 55, was not present at all for the photo, which Tori, 48, shared to her Instagram page on Monday, November 22. The snapshot features the Beverly Hills, 90210 star and her five children posing with several farm animals, including a pig and a rooster that Tori held in her arms. Under the picture, the card reads, “Happy Holidays. With love, from our farm to your home. Xoxox, Tori & family.”
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tori Spelling
Person
Dean Mcdermott
TVShowsAce

Ringless Tori Spelling Seen Moving Boxes Into Another Residence

Tori Spelling may not be talking about her relationship, but she’s giving hints in other ways. That includes when she was seen out and about earlier this week. The Beverly Hills 90210 alum was caught unloading boxes from a car. She was then seen carrying them into a private residence in Los Angeles Wednesday, according to Page Six.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Popular '90 Day Fiance' Star Engaged to Girlfriend Despite Initial Breakup

90 Day Fiancé star Big Ed Brown is returning to The Single Life for Season 2 but leaving anything but single! The TLC personality, 56, confirmed he is engaged to Liz Woods, 29, after their split during Season 1 of the discovery+ show, telling PEOPLE they managed to reconnect during the upcoming season, premiering Friday on the streaming service.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Thanksgiving#Marriages#Instagram#Pescatarian#Hattie Finn#Beau
Us Weekly

Dean McDermott Spotted Seemingly Getting Into a Fistfight Amid Tori Spelling Split Rumors

An icy situation! Fans questioned Dean McDermott‘s whereabouts after he was missing from his family’s holiday card — and it looks like they got an unexpected answer. McDermott, 55, was photographed appearing to have a fistfight with an opponent while playing hockey at a Los Angeles ice rink on Monday, November 22. According to pics posted by Page Six one day later, the duo had their helmets and knee pads on when the altercation occurred.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Tori Spelling Slams Paparazzi for Taking Photos at Her Son's School

Watch: Tori Spelling & Jeff Lewis' Family Drama: "Overserved" Recap (S1, E4) Tori Spelling is taking a stand against the paparazzi to protect her kids' privacy. The actress, who shares five children with husband Dean McDermott, shared a personal message to Instagram after a publication posted photos of her picking up one of her sons from school.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

53K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy