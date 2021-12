The Food & Wine Festival may be over, but EPCOT is making way for another festival full of food, drink, and entertainment!. The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays is set to kick off in just two days and will feature the famous Holiday Cookie Stroll, 14 different holiday kitchens, holiday storytellers at select country pavilions, and more. And, the decorations and menus (with prices!) are already starting to arrive — let’s take a look!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO