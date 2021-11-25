ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Week ending Oct. 9: No new registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 60304

By West Cook News
West Cook News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently no new registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 60304 in the week ending Oct. 9 compared to the week before, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender...

westcooknews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

Court Can Order Vaccination of Children When Divorced Parents Disagree

From Burch v. Lipscomb, decided yesterday by the Kentucky Court of Appeals (Judge Glenn Acree, joined by Judges Susanne Cetrulo and Jeff Taylor):. Danielle Burch … objected to vaccinating her children based on her religious convictions, while joint custodian Paul Lipscomb … desired that his children be vaccinated…. The parties...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
ntvhoustonnews.com

‘Secret’ app lets domestic violence victims record their abuse

The VictimsVoice app helps victims discreetly document and store the kind of evidence needed to charge and prosecute an abuser or get a restraining order. Rosanna Philpott reports. “I’m lucky to be alive, I really do believe that if I had stayed in that relationship that I would be dead.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Conversation U.S.

Victims of domestic abuse find no haven in family courts

The #MeToo movement may have shifted the balance of credibility on sexual abuse and harassment at work more toward victims and away from alleged perpetrators. But the same cannot be said regarding men’s violence and abuse at home: In fact, women’s reports of domestic violence are still widely rejected, especially in one critical setting: the family court. When women, children or both report abuse by a father in a case concerning child custody or visitation, courts often refuse to believe them. Judges even sometimes “shoot the messenger” by removing custody from the mother and awarding it to the allegedly abusive...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy