Getting candid. Hilaria Baldwin opened up about gratitude in a heartfelt Thanksgiving message. “I didn’t take a photo of my whole family today. Here is Carmen and Marilu dancing in the supermarket 😂❤️,” Baldwin, 37, captioned Instagram footage of her daughters on Thursday, November 25. “I want to tell you all how grateful I am for you. This has been one 💥 of a challenging year. I know for many, many of us … but I will only speak from personal experience right now.”

