Jaguars rule out CB Griffin (concussion) against Falcons

BOSTON (CBS) — Cordarrelle Patterson tried to work out pregame to see if he could play through his ankle injury. That pregame workout didn’t go as well as he might have hoped, as Patterson was officially ruled out about 90 minutes before kickoff of Thursday night’s game between the Patriots and Falcons in Atlanta. Patterson leads the Falcons in rushing yards, and he’s second on the team in receiving yards, so the Falcons’ offense will be severely shorthanded without him. Patterson had been a limited participant for the Falcons on their short week after suffering the injury on Sunday. For the Patriots,...

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO