When you’re about to board a long flight, comfort always comes first. It would be quite the sight to see someone stroll through the TSA metal detectors in sky-high stilettos and a ballgown. That said, there’s a way to look somewhat put-together at the airport, even if you plan on falling asleep as soon as you hit your seat. In fact, it’s never been easier, as many fashion labels are permanently embracing the idea of comfort dressing. Take your cues from Selena Gomez. Arriving at the JFK airport in New York this morning, she dressed up her cozy sweats with the help of a few strategic accessories.

8 DAYS AGO