ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Registry shows no new sex offenders living in ZIP Code 60525 as of week ending Oct. 9

By West Cook News
West Cook News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently no new registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 60525 in the week ending Oct. 9 compared to the week before, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. ZIP Code 60525 is home...

westcooknews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Advocacy Groups Call For Changes After ‘Incredibly Light Sentence’ Given To Former Baltimore County Officer In Rape Case

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — Two advocacy groups for victims of sexual assault are calling for changes to Maryland law a week after a judge withdrew a former Baltimore County police officer’s rape conviction and sentenced him to house arrest for the 2017 rape of a 22-year-old woman. The Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault and TurnAround, Inc., on Monday released a statement after the judge in the case, Keith Truffer, threw out one of former officer Anthony Westerman’s convictions because he said there was no psychological injury to the victim, despite the woman’s indication that she had sought therapy since the...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

An ex-Capitol police officer charged with obstructing the January 6 investigation just got a 'tentative' plea offer from DOJ

A Capitol police officer resigned after being charged with obstructing the January 6 investigation. Prosecutors have made a "tentative" plea offer to begin negotiations to resolve the criminal case. The former officer, Michael Riley, is due back in court in January 2022. The Justice Department has extended a "tentative plea...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Week Ending#Sex Abuse#Sex Offenders
The Independent

‘My daughter is just as important as Gabby Petito’: A frantic call and a missing teen, the search for Lateche Norris

The last time Cheryl Walker spoke to her daughter, on 5 November, she told 19-year-old Lateche she loved her.“I love you more,” Lateche answered.Those were the last words Ms Walker, from Indiana, heard her daughter speak before she disappeared.Now Ms Walker and her husband – Lateche’s stepfather – have flown to California to look for the aspiring tattoo artist, a beautiful young woman described by her mother as “my sunshine ... this bright ball of energy.”They’ve been in San Diego for nearly a week; Lateche’s father came too but had to return to Indiana.Ms Walker’s voice breaks when she talks...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Reason.com

Court Can Order Vaccination of Children When Divorced Parents Disagree

From Burch v. Lipscomb, decided yesterday by the Kentucky Court of Appeals (Judge Glenn Acree, joined by Judges Susanne Cetrulo and Jeff Taylor):. Danielle Burch … objected to vaccinating her children based on her religious convictions, while joint custodian Paul Lipscomb … desired that his children be vaccinated…. The parties...
KIDS
Washington Post

Gang rams vehicles into prison, springs 9 inmates

MEXICO CITY — A gang rammed several vehicles into a prison in central Mexico and escaped with nine inmates Wednesday in one of the most dramatic breakouts the country has seen in recent years. Authorities in the state of Hidalgo, just north of Mexico City, said in a statement that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Men offer to buy daughter outside school - police

Three men holding "a large amount of money" offered to buy a woman's young daughter, police have said. The mother and child were walking along Batemoor Road, Sheffield, at about 08:20 GMT on Wednesday when three men approached her. When the woman refused and ran towards nearby Lower Meadows School,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheAtlantaVoice

Sheriff Victor Hill asks judge to dismiss charges against him

The use of a restraint chair by an Atlanta-area sheriff does not amount to excessive force under any clearly established law and federal charges against him should be dismissed, his lawyer argued Monday. A federal prosecutor countered that Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill very clearly used excessive force against people in his agency’s custody when he ordered them to be […]
ATLANTA, GA
ntvhoustonnews.com

‘Secret’ app lets domestic violence victims record their abuse

The VictimsVoice app helps victims discreetly document and store the kind of evidence needed to charge and prosecute an abuser or get a restraining order. Rosanna Philpott reports. “I’m lucky to be alive, I really do believe that if I had stayed in that relationship that I would be dead.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa care facilities cited for violations related to patient abuse, deaths

State regulators have fined Iowa health care facilities more than $50,000 in recent months for violations related to physical and verbal abuse, inadequate care and patient deaths. Since Oct. 1, the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has issued fines or citations against 22 of the state’s health care facilities, with fines totaling $53,787. One […] The post Iowa care facilities cited for violations related to patient abuse, deaths appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

North Versailles Man Arrested In Illegal Trash Dumping Incidents

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After the city of Pittsburgh launched an effort to crack down on illegal dumping, a man is facing charges. A 60-year-old from North Versailles is accused of unloading a truckload of trash on Renfrew Street in Larimer in July and August. (Photo: Pittsburgh Public Safety) The Peduto administration has been working to tighten enforcement on littering and illegal dumping. Some of the city’s more than 800 known illegal dumping sites have new high resolution cameras to catch suspects. Illegal dumping costs taxpayers about $68 million a year, Mayor Bill Peduto said. The man, who police didn’t identify, is facing charges of theft of services and scattering rubbish.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Michigan shooting suspect charged with terrorism

Michigan prosecutors on Wednesday charged a teen with terrorism in a deadly mass shooting at his high school, a novel approach made possible by a law enacted after the 9/11 attacks nearly 20 years ago.The state's 2002 anti-terrorism law defines a terroristic act as one intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population or to affect the conduct of a government through intimidation or coercion.“It's not a usual, a typical charge," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said of terrorism causing death, adding that the four students who were killed and seven others who were shot are not the only...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy