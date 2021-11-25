The Registry shows no new sex offenders living in ZIP Code 60525 as of week ending Oct. 9

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — Two advocacy groups for victims of sexual assault are calling for changes to Maryland law a week after a judge withdrew a former Baltimore County police officer’s rape conviction and sentenced him to house arrest for the 2017 rape of a 22-year-old woman. The Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault and TurnAround, Inc., on Monday released a statement after the judge in the case, Keith Truffer, threw out one of former officer Anthony Westerman’s convictions because he said there was no psychological injury to the victim, despite the woman’s indication that she had sought therapy since the...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO