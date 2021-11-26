Joint Statement on Increasing Violence in Myanmar

Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink will travel to Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, and Bangkok from November 27 to December 4. During his visit to the region, Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink will meet with senior government officials to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to work together with our allies and partners to tackle the most serious global and regional challenges of the 21st century. Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink will emphasize ASEAN centrality in the regional architecture and U.S. support for a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific. He will also engage allies and partners on regional democracy and human rights challenges; bolster cooperation on combatting climate change; and discuss ways to pressure the Burmese military regime to cease the violence, allow for unhindered humanitarian access, and restore Burma’s path to democracy. Additionally, Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink will discuss how the United States and its partners and allies can strengthen our economic relationships and build back better from the COVID-19 pandemic.

