Joint Statement on Increasing Violence in Myanmar

Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya will visit Guatemala City, Antigua, and Quetzaltenango during her November 28-December 1 visit to Guatemala. She will represent the U.S. government at the annual meeting of the Comprehensive Regional Protection & Solutions Framework (MIRPS) and inaugurate a Migration Resource Center (MRC) in Quetzaltenango, which will provide protection services and referrals to vulnerable migrants. In Guatemala City, she will meet with government, civil society, and private sector leaders as well as visit U.S. government-funded programs that advance both Guatemalan and U.S. national security. Through these engagements, Under Secretary Zeya will underscore the United States’ commitment to working with Guatemalan partners to address the root causes of irregular migration, advance the rule of law, and provide protection services to vulnerable migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers.
