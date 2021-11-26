ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joint Statement on Increasing Violence in Myanmar

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is the text of a joint statement signed by the governments of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Norway, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States. We reiterate our grave concern over reports of ongoing human rights violations and abuses by the Myanmar Security Forces across the country,...

AFP

Ethiopia PM claims war gains, urges rebels to 'surrender'

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday urged Tigrayan rebels to surrender, claiming government forces were nearing victory just one week after he vowed to lead military operations at the front. "It should surrender today to the Ethiopian National Defence Force, to the special forces, to the militias and to the people." 
WORLD
U.S. Department of State

Joint Statement on the Second Kenya-U.S. Bilateral Strategic Dialogue

The Governments of the Republic of Kenya and the United States of America held the second session of the Kenya – United States Bilateral Strategic Dialogue in Nairobi on November 17, 2021. Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Raychelle Omamo and U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken discussed strengthening the strategic partnership across all five pillars and advancing peace and prosperity in Africa and the western Indian Ocean region through the following actions:
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Fifth Anniversary of Colombia’s Peace Accord

On behalf of the people and Government of the United States, I congratulate Colombia on the fifth anniversary of the signing of the Peace Accord.  Colombia’s 2016 Peace Accord ended five decades of conflict with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and represents the path to lasting peace.  The United States has a long history of supporting the Peace Accord, and we value its continuing implementation and achievements thus far.
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya’s Travel to Guatemala November 28-December 1

Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya will visit Guatemala City, Antigua, and Quetzaltenango during her November 28-December 1 visit to Guatemala. She will represent the U.S. government at the annual meeting of the Comprehensive Regional Protection & Solutions Framework (MIRPS) and inaugurate a Migration Resource Center (MRC) in Quetzaltenango, which will provide protection services and referrals to vulnerable migrants. In Guatemala City, she will meet with government, civil society, and private sector leaders as well as visit U.S. government-funded programs that advance both Guatemalan and U.S. national security. Through these engagements, Under Secretary Zeya will underscore the United States’ commitment to working with Guatemalan partners to address the root causes of irregular migration, advance the rule of law, and provide protection services to vulnerable migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers.
IMMIGRATION
Asbarez News

Putin, Pashinyan and Aliyev Issue Joint Statement after Sochi Meeting

The leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan adopted a joint statement following a trilateral meeting in Sochi on Friday. Below is the English translation of the statement. We, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia N.V. Pashinyan, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan I.H Aliyev President of the Russian Federation V.V. Putin, met on November 26, 2021 in Sochi and discussed the implementation of the November 9, 2020 about the ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone and the complete cessation of all hostilities, as well as the achievements of the January 11, 2021 statement about the unblocking of all economic and transport links in the region.
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Kenyan President Kenyatta

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta. Secretary Blinken thanked President Kenyatta for his warm and productive visit to Nairobi on November 17-18. Secretary Blinken expressed grave concern about worrying signs of military escalation in Ethiopia and emphasized the need to urgently move to negotiations. President Kenyatta and Secretary Blinken agreed on the importance of unhindered humanitarian access for all communities affected by the conflict and reiterated their support for an inclusive political dialogue.
WORLD
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with South African Foreign Minister Pandor

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Pandor emphasized the importance of continued partnership among the United States, the African Union, South Africa, and the other impacted nations in Africa to help vaccinate populations and combat the impacts of COVID-19. The Secretary expressed appreciation for the longstanding public health cooperation between the United States and South Africa. Secretary Blinken specifically praised South Africa’s scientists for the quick identification of the Omicron variant and South Africa’s government for its transparency in sharing this information, which should serve as a model for the world.
WORLD
U.S. Department of State

Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink’s Travel to Southeast Asia November 27 to December 4

Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink will travel to Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, and Bangkok from November 27 to December 4. During his visit to the region, Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink will meet with senior government officials to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to work together with our allies and partners to tackle the most serious global and regional challenges of the 21st century. Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink will emphasize ASEAN centrality in the regional architecture and U.S. support for a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific. He will also engage allies and partners on regional democracy and human rights challenges; bolster cooperation on combatting climate change; and discuss ways to pressure the Burmese military regime to cease the violence, allow for unhindered humanitarian access, and restore Burma’s path to democracy. Additionally, Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink will discuss how the United States and its partners and allies can strengthen our economic relationships and build back better from the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Myanmar's Suu Kyi at mercy of military once again

After a lifetime struggling against Myanmar's military, 76-year-old Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi is once again at the mercy of the generals, facing charges that could land her in jail for decades. Suu Kyi, the daughter of independence hero General Aung San, spent nearly two decades enduring long stretches of house arrest under the former military regime.
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

ASEAN rebuffs Myanmar's military junta as Aung San Suu Kyi faces long jail term

On Tuesday the judge in a show trial of Myanmar’s 76-year-old Aung San Suu Kyi delayed the verdict in the first ruling on 11 charges that could result in cumulative sentences of 102 years in jail. As this theatre played out in a courtroom in Myanmar’s capital, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) consolidated a gradual, but tectonic, shift in its long-held policy of noninterference in member states’ internal affairs. The Myanmar military arrested Suu Kyi and the president in a coup in February this year. It then prosecuted them under bogus criminal charges and replaced the elected government with a...
POLITICS
Reuters

Thailand probes Amnesty International after ultra-royalist complaint

BANGKOK, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Thailand is investigating whether Amnesty International has broken any laws, its prime minister said on Friday, after ultra-royalists called for the human rights group to be expelled for its support of activists facing prosecution. An ultra-royalist group sent a letter to the government on Thursday...
ADVOCACY
U.S. Department of State

U.S. Support for Human Rights Defenders

Protecting and supporting human rights defenders is a key priority of U.S. foreign policy. Because human rights defenders seek to hold their governments accountable to protect universally recognized human rights, defenders are often harassed, detained, interrogated, imprisoned, tortured, and even killed for doing their work. The Department’s objective is to enable human rights defenders to promote and defend human rights without hindrance or undue restriction and free from fear of retribution against them or their families. The work of these brave individuals and groups is an integral part of a vibrant civil society, and our investment in and support of them is likewise an investment in and support of the rule of law and democracy.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Revocation of the Terrorist Designations of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and Additional Terrorist Designations

The Department of State is revoking the designations of the Revolutionary Forces of Colombia (FARC) as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), and as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) pursuant to Executive order (E.O.) 13224, as amended. We are also announcing the designation of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia – People’s Army (FARC-EP) and Segunda Marquetalia, as FTOs pursuant to Section 2019 of the INA and as SDGTs under E.O. 13224, as amended. We are also designating the respective leaders of those organizations, Luciano Marin Arango, Hernan Dario Velasquez Saldarriaga, Henry Castellanos Garzon, Nestor Gregorio Vera Fernandez, Miguel Santanilla Botache, and Euclides Espana Caicedo, as SDGTs under E.O. 13224, as amended.
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Transatlantic Quad Foreign Ministers

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, and UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss, representatives of the Transatlantic Quad, in Riga, Latvia. Secretary Blinken and the Quad foreign ministers discussed the threats to Europe, including Russia’s concerning moves towards Ukraine. The Secretary and foreign ministers also discussed their concerns over Iran’s nuclear program and the effort to achieve a mutual return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as talks continue in Vienna. The Secretary noted that he looked forward to continuing discussions to address global challenges at the second G7 Foreign and Development Ministers’ Meeting in Liverpool.
WORLD

