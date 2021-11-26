ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Burrell Celebrates Thanksgiving with New Husband and Stepson: 'Sooo Much to Be Thankful for This Year'

By Dave Quinn
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnne Burrell and Stuart Claxton certainly have a lot to be thankful for this year!. The Food Network star and her husband celebrated their first Thanksgiving as a married couple on Thursday. In an Instagram post on Thanksgiving Burell wrote, "Just SOOOOOOO much to be thankful for this year!!!...

