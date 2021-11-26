Target Black Friday 2021: Save Huge on These Items

The opportunity for huge savings at Target this Black Friday is huge. Yesterday, Target opted to remain closed for the entirety of Thanksgiving. This is something that is new for the corporation. In previous years, most Target locations open on Thanksgiving for early Black Friday shoppers. This year, most locations opened their doors at 7 am to deal-hunting customers.

Hottest Deals at Target Black Friday 2021

Through tomorrow, shoppers can save on electronics, beauty, kitchen, home, and so much more. Some savings go up to 60%, but when they’re gone, they’re gone.

This years’ deals are stacked in the home and kitchen department. Looking for an excuse to finally try an air fryer? You can get this PowerXL 10qt Dual Basket air fryer for just $99.99 on Target’s website. The air fryer typically retails for $199.99 . There are several options for air fryers going for around the 50% range, so this year may be your perfect chance to woo your family and friends with healthy alternatives to fried dishes.

How to Get Target Black Friday Discount

So, how can you get your hands on these mind-blowing sales? Target’s deals are available to the public, and there is no membership required. However, Target circle members have access to a wider variety of sales throughout the holiday season. If you choose to join the loyalty program, it’s free. This years’ deals can be accessed online or in person. So, whether you prefer to get out of the house and get into the madness, or stay home and make a few clicks from your couch, the deals are yours for the taking. Although Target’s Black Friday deals run through the end of the day Saturday, many sales have specific time cut-offs. Additionally, many sales only allow for a certain amount of inventory to be sold at the discounted price, meaning supplies are limited.

Home Goods Black Friday 2021 Sales

Target is also offering substantial discounts on high-end blenders, like this Ninja Kitchen System going for 50% off. On top of that, this $50 Keurig could be the perfect housewarming gift, or a Christmas present for your student.

If you’re looking to upgrade your homes’ cleanliness, Target can hook you up. This self-emptying Roomba is going for $200 off its’ typical retail price. Or, if you choose to go the manual route, this lightweight Shark vacuum is up for grabs at 50% off.

Electronics Deals at Target Black Friday 2021

There are some unmissable deals on electronics this year, including discounts on products like Apple’s newest airpod design available for $60 off the regular retail price.

Airpods are certainly not the only product offering a head-turning sale this year, as the Fitbit Versa 2 is also going for $60 off it’s typical price. Electronic deals this year also include this $299 Roku TV (reg. $449), and these wireless beats headphones available for 50% off, coming in at $99.

Several video games are also available at a discounted price. Regardless of what console you or your loved one favors, many video games are going for $20+ off retail price.