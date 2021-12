The No. 24 USC Trojans (5-0) will face San Diego State (4-1) in the championship game of the 2021 Paycom Wooden Legacy tournament on Friday (Nov. 26) at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2. The Trojans advanced to the title game thanks to a 70-55 victory over Saint Joseph's on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 25). USC's 5-0 start matches the opening of the 2019-20 season and marks the fourth time in nine seasons under Head Coach Andy Enfield that the Trojans have opened a season at least 5-0.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO