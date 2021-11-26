ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Chicago PD’ Alum Sophia Bush Wants U.S. to ‘Build Better Traditions’ for Thanksgiving

By Madison Miller
 4 days ago
Sophia Bush, who formerly had a role on “Chicago PD,” took the time to send an important message regarding Thanksgiving traditions in the U.S.

She shared that she started to celebrate the holiday the Saturday before because she wanted it to be as inclusive as possible to all the important people in her life. She wrote on Instagram that it, “allowed for a gathering of us, our families, the families being built, and space to dream up something new.”

Sophia Bush Powerful Message

Her Instagram pictures featured an absolutely stunning photo of a large table set up with all the Thanksgiving fixings. She also shared several photos with the many friends she got to celebrate alongside that day. Many photos include her fiance, Grant Hughes.

Bush then went on to talk about the history of the holiday. She shared that it is a “complex” day that can be “painful” for many native individuals. She noted that “the rest of us are immigrants, by choice or by force.”

Sophia Bush went on to say that the true goal of this holiday is to spread love and gratitude.

“The point is, this day — like many other days and like each of us individual humans — is built on pain, and hope, and abject failure, and the dream of utmost potential. I know there are places we can go, to honor more, love harder, see more truthfully, and be more whole. I hope that can be the spirit of a practice of gratitude … hope that can supersede the day, and perhaps become a season … build better traditions, which are bound by honor and honesty. Isn’t that goal? To get bigger and better and more tender and more inclusive and more true?” she wrote on the Instagram post.

The post had an outpouring of positive responses from her friends, some of which are also pictured in the festivities. Jedidiah Jenkins, author of “To Shake the Sleeping Self,” wrote, “So graaaaaaateful for you.”

Bush New Show on CBS

Sophia Bush may not be on “Chicago PD” anymore, but she is going to lead an all-new CBS medical drama called “Good Sam.” It will be her primetime debut since departing from the popular “One Chicago” show.

She will star as a heart surgeon that recently got promoted to the Chief of Surgery. She stars as Dr. Sam Griffith. She is forced to take this new role when the current Chief of Surgery falls into a coma. She will then be tasked with also supervising an egotistical doctor who questions her knowledge and authority. The doctor also happens to be her father.

Her new show is going to air on January 5 at 10/9 p.m. CT on CBS. This will also make it a direct competition with “Chicago PD.”

The show will also feature Jason Isaacs, Skye P. Marshall, Michael Stahl-David, Omar Maskati, Wendy Crewson, Davi Santos, and Edwin Hodge.

‘Chicago Fire’: Will Gallo and Violet End Up Together?

Chicago Fire fans are wondering if Gallo and Violet will wind up together. There’s been plenty of romance over the near-decade of the show. But it looks like there’s a new romance potentially on the horizon. Violet and Gallo are often overlooked, but there’s some definite chemistry there. Violet, Gallo...
CHICAGO, IL
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Gia Giudice Brings Her Boyfriend to Visit Joe in the Bahamas: "Love U Dad"

Fresh off of slaying Halloween with their Grease-inspired couples costume, Gia Giudice and her boyfriend, Christian Carmichael, let the good times keep on rolling with another adventure this autumn. The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter and her beau recently jetted off to the Bahamas for a long weekend with her dad, Joe Giudice.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
CELEBRITIES
