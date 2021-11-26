ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State football vs. Penn State: How to watch, listen and stream

By Robert Bondy
 4 days ago
AP Photo/Barry Reeger

It’s senior day in East Lansing, with the Spartans playing to secure a New Year’s Six bowl bid.

Michigan State will wrap up the regular season on Saturday in a home matchup against Penn State. The Spartans enter this game banged up, and listed as a slight underdog against the Nittany Lions.

With a win, Michigan State would improve to 10-2 on the season and most likely lock up a spot in a New Year’s Six bowl game. With a loss, the Spartans would finish 9-3 and likely land in either the Outback or Citrus Bowl.

Here are details for Saturday’s matchup, with information on how you can watch, stream and listen:

Game time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Location: Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Mich.)

Betting line (courtesy of Tipico): Penn State -1.5

TV: ABC

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Listen: Spartan Media Network or MSUSpartans.com

Related
Xs and Os: Jake Butt breaks down Michigan football's win over Ohio State

The 12th game is in the books, and Michigan football finally took down rival Ohio State to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game. Former Michigan tight end and Mackey Award-winner Jake Butt joins Isaiah Hole to break down the game, and this time, we delve into the film! Butt shares exactly why Hassan Haskins and the offensive line were having a big day and what Aidan Hutchinson did against the vaunted Ohio State defense to cause disruption.
MICHIGAN STATE
Ohio State basketball knocks off No. 1 Duke

It didn’t look good for a while, but the Ohio State basketball team fought its way through some struggles with turnovers and mistakes to knock off No. 1 Duke 71-66 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Maybe it can act as a little salve in the wounds after the Buckeyes lost to arch-rival Michigan on the football field Saturday.
OHIO STATE
#3 Purdue vs. Florida State live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch college basketball

The No. 3 ranked Purdue Boilermakers will meet the Florida State Seminoles on Tuesday night from the Mackey Arena. Purdue comes into this game with a 7-0 record after a 97-40 win over Omaha in their last game while averaging 92.3 points per game. Meanwhile, Florida State is on a four-game winning streak and looking for the upset tonight when they hit the Mackey Arena.
FLORIDA STATE
Sports
Diversity in personnel makes Michigan's offense difficult to prepare for

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — One of the unheralded aspects of the Michigan offense is that you really never know on a weekly basis who’s going to shine. On Saturday against Ohio State, it was Hassan Haskins who stood out the most, with Roman Wilson, Blake Corum, and Cornelius Johnson all chipping in. The week before against Maryland, it was Donovan Edwards who made the biggest impact, with a team record (for a running back) 10 catches for 170 yards. Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson shined against Wisconsin. Hassan Haskins and Erick All against Penn State. Andrel Anthony against Michigan State. Blake Corum in the season opener. Luke Schoonmaker and Haskins against Indiana. You never really know which player is going to step up.
MICHIGAN STATE
ACC-Big Ten Challenge continues Tuesday with six games

The 23rd edition of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge got underway Monday as the Big Ten took a 2-0 lead thanks to wins from Iowa and Illinois. In the opening game, Virginia stormed back from a 21-point deficit to take a one point lead late, but Joe Toussaint hit a tough shot with eight seconds left to secure the win. Notre Dame threatened to make things interesting in the second half before Kofi Cockburn and the Illini closed the door.
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football Playoff rankings after Week 13 revealed

Welcome Ohio State to the outside looking in — the Buckeyes did not think they would be here. Meanwhile: hello, Michigan! And Oklahoma State: welcome to the doorstep!. Rivalry week was a wild week, with Michigan taking down rival Ohio State in punishing fashion, while Bedlam saw the Cowboys outlast the hated Oklahoma Sooners. Alabama won in come-from-behind, overtime fashion, while Cincinnati and Notre Dame took care of business.
OHIO STATE
College Football Playoff committee punishing Notre Dame for no coach?

Notre Dame suddenly missing a head coach appears to have had an adverse effect on its College Football Playoff chances. Some were surprised to see Oklahoma State jump the Irish in the latest rankings. When asked about it on ESPN shortly after the rankings were unveiled, committee head Gary Barta said recent events such as the ones in South Bend are allowed to be factored into the rankings:
COLLEGE SPORTS
Alabama holds steady in CFP rankings

The final College Football Playoff rankings of the regular season have arrived, and the Crimson Tide maintains its current posture and remains at No. 3 after its close overtime win over the Auburn Tigers. Michigan jumped in front of Alabama to No. 2 after beating Ohio State 42-27. They will...
ALABAMA STATE
Pac-12 Basketball 2021-22: favorites, sleepers and players to watch

We’re less than a month into the college basketball season, just days removed from Feast Week’s Thanksgiving tournaments and are already looking ahead to conference play. Well, just the Pac-12 conference, whose men’s teams will ease into conference play this week. Each program will get in two conference games before the week is over, then resume non-conference play through the end of December.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Notre Dame's Landon Slaggert invited to U.S. junior camp again

Only 19 years old, Notre Dame forward Landon Slaggert already has plenty of experience with Team USA. Before coming to the Irish, the South Bend native played with both the under-17 and under-18 teams. Now, Slaggert is getting his second straight crack at competing for the U.S. in the upcoming world junior championship. The camp will determine the U.S. roster, which will then attempt to defend the gold medal won at last year’s championship.
SPORTS
