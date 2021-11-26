Michigan State football vs. Penn State: How to watch, listen and stream

AP Photo/Barry Reeger

It’s senior day in East Lansing, with the Spartans playing to secure a New Year’s Six bowl bid.

Michigan State will wrap up the regular season on Saturday in a home matchup against Penn State. The Spartans enter this game banged up, and listed as a slight underdog against the Nittany Lions.

With a win, Michigan State would improve to 10-2 on the season and most likely lock up a spot in a New Year’s Six bowl game. With a loss, the Spartans would finish 9-3 and likely land in either the Outback or Citrus Bowl.

Here are details for Saturday’s matchup, with information on how you can watch, stream and listen:

Game time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Location: Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Mich.)

Betting line (courtesy of Tipico): Penn State -1.5

TV: ABC

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Listen: Spartan Media Network or MSUSpartans.com