ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

'No Question' Flash Mob Robberies Will Spread Across the Country: Ex-Police Commissioner

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey said police in California may struggle to "get a handle" on the smash-and-grab crime...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
City
Philadelphia, NY
City
Westfield, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Michel Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robber#Police#Shoplifting#Flash Mobs#Mob#Nordstrom#Bear Spray#Cnn#Macy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
646K+
Followers
71K+
Post
682M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy