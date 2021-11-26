Black Friday sales off to a successful start for Outlets at Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Managers of the popular outlet shops in this growing town between Colorado Springs and Denver expect the year's biggest shopping day to be as busy at it used to be, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Long lines had already formed at several stores when the Outlets at Castle Rock opened at 6 a.m. -- unlike many of the big-box and stand-alone stores that had staggered opening times Friday.

For example, Walmart opened at 5 a.m. and several dozen people had lined up before the doors opened at the 8th Street store.

Also making the day easier for shoppers was the Outlets having in-store Black Friday sales, instead of online deals spread out during the week as other retailers had.

Customers endured the below-freezing weather to get good spots in line and find the best bargains.

Despite concerns of supply chain issues affecting selection and stocks of materials, shoppers said that they were finding what they wanted.

The Outlets were open last Thanksgiving but closed on the holiday this year to give employees time off, following a trend in the retail industry; the direction that trend takes next year, may depend on how successful this Black Friday is.

Even at 9 a.m., three hours after opening, lines remained long at stores such as Lululemon and Kate Spade ; normal discounts added to Black Friday sales make the Outlets a popular destination for shoppers in Colorado Springs and along the Front Range.

Managers later revealed, after some customer complaints, that the Nike store didn't open until 10 a.m. -- which was a corporate decision.

