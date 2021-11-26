ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

New Russian module docks with International Space Station

fox44news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — A Russian cargo craft carrying a new docking module successfully hooked up with the International Space Station Friday after a two-day space journey. The new spherical module, named Prichal (Pier), docked with the orbiting outpost at 6:19 p.m. Moscow time (1519 GMT). It has...

www.fox44news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russia and China are attacking US satellites 'every single day' with lasers, radio jammers and cyber attacks in a shadow space war, Space Force commander claims

American satellites far outside the Earth's orbit are facing a near-constant barrage of threats from Russian and Chinese technology, and it's only getting worse, a top Space Force officer is warning. An arms race in space between the US, Russia and China has been steadily heating up in recent years...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Ars Technica

Russia threatens criminal charges against a NASA astronaut

The Russian space corporation, Roscosmos, said it has completed an investigation into a "hole" found in a Soyuz spacecraft when the vehicle was docked to the International Space Station in 2018. Moreover, Roscosmos told the Russian publication RIA Novosti that it has sent the results of the investigation to law...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
gpsworld.com

Russia issues threat to GPS satellites

The Kremlin warned it could blow up 32 GPS satellites with its new anti-satellite technology, ASAT, which it tested Nov. 15 on a retired Soviet Tselina-D satellite, according to numerous news reports. Russia then claimed on state television that its new ASAT missiles could obliterate NATO satellites and “blind all...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthias Maurer
Person
Kayla Barron
Person
Raja Chari
Person
Anton Shkaplerov
Person
Oleg Artemyev
Person
Pyotr Dubrov
AFP

NASA postpones ISS spacewalk due to debris risk

NASA early Tuesday postponed a spacewalk outside the International Space Station by two of its astronauts after receiving a "debris notification" for the orbital outpost. Astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron had been due to head outside the space laboratory later Tuesday on a six-and-a-half-hour spacewalk to replace a faulty radio communications antenna. "NASA received a debris notification for the space station," the space agency tweeted. "Due to the lack of opportunity to properly assess the risk it could pose to the astronauts, teams have decided to delay the Nov. 30 spacewalk until more information is available."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Space junk forces spacewalk delay, too risky for astronauts

NASA called off a spacewalk Tuesday because of menacing space junk that could puncture an astronaut's suit or damage the International Space Station Two U.S. astronauts were set to replace a bad antenna outside of the space station. But late Monday night, Mission Control learned that a piece of orbiting debris might come dangerously close. There wasn’t enough time to assess the threat so station managers delayed the spacewalk for at least a few days. It's the first time a spacewalk has been canceled because of threat from space junk.The space station and its crew of seven have been...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Miami

Lasers In Space: NASA’s New Mission To Revolutionize Space Communication Set To Launch Dec. 5

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – NASA wants to test out a laser again in space to speed up space communications and is planning to launch its Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) on Sunday, Dec. 5. The LCRD, once in orbit, is supposed to revolutionize communication in space, by using laser communications systems to transmit data from space to Earth. LCRD will be capable of carrying a lot more data back to Earth; if radio waves could transmit 10 photos in a minute, LCRD could transmit 100. This technology demonstration could pave the way for the equivalent of high-definition footage to be transmitted back to Earth the next time humans step foot on the Moon with NASA’s Artemis missions. NASA says the information that LCRD will provide is essential for readying a laser communications system for an operational mission, such as at the Moon or Mars, since it can’t replicate the same conditions with tests on the ground. LCRD will fly as a hosted payload aboard a Department of Defense spacecraft from Cape Canaveral, as part of the Space Test Program (STP-3) mission.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Science#Module#New Russian#Ap#The European Space Agency
Space.com

International Space Station shines in gorgeous fly-around photos by Crew Dragon astronauts

It's been a decade since we've seen photos like these of the International Space Station. On Nov. 8, the Crew Dragon capsule Endeavour, carrying the four astronauts of SpaceX's Crew-2 mission, departed the orbiting lab after a 6.5-month stay. Endeavour didn't head directly home to Earth, however; it first performed a complete, 360-degree fly-around of the ISS, a maneuver not performed by a crewed spacecraft since NASA's space shuttle fleet retired in 2011.
ASTRONOMY
NASA

NASA TV Covers Station Spacewalk Live on Tuesday

NASA astronauts Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron are scheduled to exit the International Space Station’s Quest airlock Tuesday for a spacewalk that will focus on replacing an S-band Antenna Subassembly (SASA) with a spare already available on the station’s truss structure. Live coverage of the spacewalk will air on NASA...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FOX59

On this day in space: Australia launched its first satellite

INDIANAPOLIS – On this day back in 1967, the first Australian satellite was launched. It was named Weapons Research Establishment Satellite and lifted off from the Woomera Test Range in South Australia and weighed almost 100 pounds, according to space.com. This satellite circles the Earth from pole to pole. The mission made Australia the seventh […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Russia
parabolicarc.com

Spanish Astrobiology Center Participates in DART and Hera Planetary Defense Missions

MADRID (Spanish Astrobiology Center) — Currently the Astrobiology Center (CAB, CSIC-INTA) is an integral part of the joint space mission of NASA and ESA called DART-Hera. Its objective consists of sending two spacecraft to a binary asteroid system known as Didymos 65803 and thus validating the impact techniques in order to avoid future collisions with potentially dangerous asteroids for our planet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Bay News 9

First ISS spacewalk for Crew-3 astronauts set for Tuesday morning

Two Crew-3 astronauts will get to check off their first spacewalk from the International Space Station Tuesday. The 6.5 hour EVA (extravehicular activity) will be done to replace a communication antenna that has been active on board the ISS for the past 20 years. What You Need To Know. Tuesday’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheConversationAU

Yes, it's rocket science: Australia needs eyes in space to monitor our tinderbox landscape

As climate change worsens, bushfires are likely to become more intense and frequent. We must find new ways of managing bushfires to prevent catastrophic events. Satellite data can help in this task. It helps us identify where and when vegetation such as grass and leaves forms a continuous swath of fuel dry enough for a catastrophic bushfire to ignite and take hold. Right now, Australia relies on foreign satellites to gather this information. These satellites are not designed to assess our unique bush landscape and its highly flammable eucalyptus. We need to develop bespoke Australian satellites to better prevent bushfires. Today, a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

China’s New Space Nuclear Reactor Might Be 100 Times More Powerful Than NASA’s

China's space program has completed a prototype design for a powerful nuclear reactor, a report from the South China Morning Post reveals. The country's space program is building the device to keep up with other space agencies that have also drawn plans to go nuclear, such as NASA, which recently made a call for private firms to develop a nuclear fission system to power missions on the Moon within 10 years.
INDUSTRY
SpaceRef

NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status Update 26 November, 2021 - Prichal Docking Module Arrives

The five-ton Prichal docking module arrived at the International Space Station at 10:19 a.m. EST, propelled by a modified Russian Progress propulsion compartment. They docked to the Nauka module on the Earth-facing side of the Russian segment two days after lifting off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 8:06 a.m. EST (6:06 p.m. Baikonur time). The spacecraft were flying about 260 miles over Ukraine at the time of docking.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy