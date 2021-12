Sunday football ends with an AFC matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers. Ben Roethlisberger missed last week’s game after testing positive for COVID-19. He was cleared on Saturday and will return as the team’s starter. The Steelers couldn’t even beat the 0-8 Detroit Lions with Mason Rudolph under center. The Chargers are coming off of a 27-20 loss to the Vikings, and need every win they can get in the very even AFC West.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO