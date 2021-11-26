Enchant Christmas returns under the Trop

Where can you get a taste of winter fun for the whole family in Tampa Bay? You can experience the holidays under one roof at Enchant Christmas!. After taking 2020 off, the Christmas village, light maze, ice skating rink, and more returns to Tropicana Field this Friday November 26th. “I can’t tell you how much it means to us to be returning to Tampa Bay this year,” said Kevin Johnston, Founder and CEO of Enchant. “Providing magical Christmas experiences is at the heart of what we do, and I know I am definitely ready to go back out and celebrate the festivities with my family, and I can imagine many of our guests feel exactly the same way.”

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO