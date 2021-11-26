ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Enchant Christmas returns under the Trop

By Charley Belcher
fox13news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Thanksgiving in the rear-view mirror, Enchant Christmas...

www.fox13news.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox5dc.com

Enchant Christmas DC Arrives With World's Largest Light Maze

The holiday spirit is coming alive at Nationals Park this week with Enchant Christmas DC, a family friendly event that has something for everyone to enjoy with an interactive light maze, Santa, vendors, skating, entertainment and more. Find more information at www.Enchant.com.
fox13news.com

Trop turns into winder wonderland

Tropicana Field is being transformed from a baseball stadium, into Enchant Christmas. There are countless twinkling lights and fun for the whole family.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Thanksgiving#Tropicana Field#Enchant
fox13news.com

Winter the dolphin honored at 13th annual Sanding Ovations

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. - This is the last weekend to enjoy the spectacular sand sculptures at the 13th annual Sanding Ovations event on Treasure Island. The theme this year was "Sandlantis: A Sand Sculpting Exhibition and Competition" – and this year there was a special tribute to a Tampa Bay icon, Winter the dolphin.
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
fox13news.com

Sasnding Ovations sand sculptures on Treasure Island

This is the last weekend to enjoy the spectacular sand sculptures at the 13th annual Sanding Ovations event on Treasure Island. The theme this year was "Sandlantis: A Sand Sculpting Exhibition and Competition" – and this year there was a special tribute to a Tampa Bay icon, Winter the dolphin.
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
fox13news.com

Man represents Tampa Bay in Special Olympics

One of Lake Wales' favorite sons has been chosen to compete in the Special Olympics. Joseph will be joining 5,000 athletes from around the country and Caribbean in Orlando next summer. The sport? Bocce ball.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Christmas returns to Tweetsie Railroad

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — Christmas is chugging its way back into the Blue Ridge Mountains as Tweetsie Railroad hosts its 2021 Tweetsie Christmas event. The event starts Friday, November 19 and continues on select nights, opening at 5 p.m., through December 30. The park will be closed Thanksgiving eve, Thanksgiving...
BLOWING ROCK, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WFAA

Enchant Christmas Ticket Giveaway Contest

Join the magical Christmas story of “The Great Search” with a visit to Enchant Christmas this holiday season! Enjoy gourmet holiday treats at the Enchant Eatery, stroll through the Enchant Market filled with artisan vendors and immerse yourself in the spectacular Light Maze guided by dazzling lights leading to lots of fun and adventure. Enchant Christmas will for sure brighten up your holidays with its illuminated ice-skating trail, a visit with Santa and much more! Visit enchantchristmas.com to experience the brightest holiday event of the year right here in the DFW Metroplex!
DALLAS, TX
995qyk.com

Experience The Holidays Under One Roof At Enchant Christmas

Where can you get a taste of winter fun for the whole family in Tampa Bay? You can experience the holidays under one roof at Enchant Christmas!. After taking 2020 off, the Christmas village, light maze, ice skating rink, and more returns to Tropicana Field this Friday November 26th. “I can’t tell you how much it means to us to be returning to Tampa Bay this year,” said Kevin Johnston, Founder and CEO of Enchant. “Providing magical Christmas experiences is at the heart of what we do, and I know I am definitely ready to go back out and celebrate the festivities with my family, and I can imagine many of our guests feel exactly the same way.”
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy