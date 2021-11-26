ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

The Star Inn at Harome: police treating restaurant fire as arson

By Helen Pidd North of England editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0smilI_0d7NMgHh00

A fire that reduced a Michelin-starred restaurant in North Yorkshire to “ashes” is being treated as arson.

Investigators believe the blaze at the thatched, 14th-century the Star Inn at Harome on the edge of the North York Moors was started deliberately on Wednesday evening.

More than 40 firefighters tackled the fire at the restaurant, which was one of the first British pubs to be awarded a Michelin star.

North Yorkshire police said : “Following an examination of the scene by police crime scene investigators and fire investigation officers, it is now believed that the fire was started deliberately.

“A number of groups of people were in the area around the time of the fire, and police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them.”

No one was injured in the fire.

On Thursday, the chef Andrew Pern tweeted that the business had been “reduced to ashes”.

Pern said he received a call after 10pm to say the straw roof was on fire. “With it being a 14th-century thatched pub, it didn’t really stand a chance once the fire had got hold,” he told BBC Radio York .

He praised employees for their early attempts to put out the blaze. “It was smouldering at first and the staff did a brilliant job, they grabbed all the fire extinguishers, got a hosepipe from the cellar, they did an amazing job themselves.

“But with the thatch and the straw and beams that are 700-800 years old, it didn’t stand a chance really.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sLmMf_0d7NMgHh00
The Star Inn at Harome before the fire. Photograph: Gary Calton/The Observer

The Star Inn has won many awards including UK gastropub of the year. It has held a Michelin star for much of Pern’s 25-year tenure.

Pern, a finalist with Tom Kerridge in the BBC’s Great British Menu in 2011, estimated it may take a year to get the main dining area up and running again. A newer section of the pub “should be OK, so we’ll be able to function in a fashion, somehow”.

The Michelin Guide praises the Star Inn as “one of our most delightful places” in a building that oozes character. “While the restaurant side has a plush, luxurious feel, it’s still very much the village local and you’ll find the regulars supping on a pint of bespoke ‘Two Chefs’ beer in the characterful bar.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Kerridge
WKRC

Warsaw Police looking for arson suspect after several fires in area

WARSAW, Ky. (WKRC) - Police are searching for an arsonist in the Tri-State. Investigators in Warsaw, Kentucky, say that someone set fire to a pile of recyclables behind the Dollar General store on Main Street over the weekend. Someone likely set other fires in that same area. If you know...
WARSAW, KY
myheraldreview.com

Investigators suspect arson in Wild Dogs restaurant fire

BENSON — Investigators are saying that a fire that destroyed Wild Dogs restaurant early Friday morning appears to be arson. “Evidence at the scene has led us to the conclusion that the fire was intentionally set,” said Benson Police Chief Paul Moncada. “We are following up on leads we have received, or discovered, and the investigation is ongoing.”
BENSON, AZ
9NEWS

Police searching for 3 people in connection with 3 arsons

ERIE, Colo. — Police said three recent fires in an Erie neighborhood were intentionally set, and now they're looking to identify three people who were caught on security cameras setting at least one of the fires. The first fire was reported on Thursday, Nov. 11 at around 2 a.m., Erie...
ERIE, CO
The Independent

The Star Inn : Michelin-starred restaurant ‘reduced to ashes’ in massive fire at 14th century building

A Michelin-starred restaurant in a 14th century building has been "reduced to ashes" after its thatched roof went up in flames.Dozens of firefighters spent hours trying to extinguish the blaze at The Star Inn at Harome in North Yorkshire, after it broke out at around 10pm on Wednesday evening.The exact extent of the damage remained unknown by Thursday morning, but owner-chef Andrew Pern said the building’s original frame had “just about gone".Speaking to BBC Radio York, he added: "It's one of those risks that comes with a thatched property, once it took a grip it didn't really stand a...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Fire Extinguishers#Fire Investigation#Police#Harome#Michelin#British#Bbc Radio York#Great British Menu#The Michelin Guide
1470 WMBD

Arrest made after suspected arson fire in Peoria

Peoria, Ill — A man is now under arrest, accused of setting fire to a Peoria apartment complex early this week. Peoria Police say they have 34-year-old George E. Love in custody. Investigators believe he’s responsible for the fire that damaged a four-story apartment building near North Linn and West...
PEORIA, IL
The Independent

Driver crashes into Edmonton police station before setting fire to nearby road in arson attack

A man who crashed a car into the front of the Edmonton police station in November 2020 has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order, the Met Police has said. Adam Pawlowski, 46, of Bury Street, Enfield, was also disqualified from driving for 12 months with a requirement to take an extended vehicle test at Wood Green Crown Court on Thursday (18 November).
TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Fashion
pahomepage.com

Butler Township fire deemed arson, police seeking suspect

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking for a man they believe was involved in a house fire that broke out early Tuesday morning in Luzerne County. According to a release from state police, an arrest warrant has been issued for 57-year-old David Carls. He is being charged with robbery, theft, reckless endangerment, and aggravated assault.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Walton Tribune

House fire ruled arson

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A house fire has been ruled an arson and investigators want to talk to a man seen buying a gas can and other items at a nearby convenience store. Walton County Fire Rescue and the Loganville Fire Department responded to a fire Tuesday afternoon at 6285 Highway 20 in unincorporated Loganville.
LOGANVILLE, GA
randolphnewsnow.com

One Arrested For Arson In Sunday Fire

ASHEBORO N.C. (ACME NEWS)- This morning we are learning more about a mobile home fire Sunday that police believed was set intentionally. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release today that on the morning of Sunday November 21st, 2021, a deputy in the area of US 220 Bus S, near New Hope Church Rd saw a large amount of black smoke coming from Drum St. When that deputy arrived they reported a mobile home was on fire. Fire crews from several departments responded including Ulah and Westside along with Randolph County EMS responded.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
Daily Democrat

Winters police investigating arson incident

The Winters Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Foxglove Circle after receiving reports of an arson incident. On Monday, officers reported to the area to find the subject had set a small vegetation fire in the retention basin behind the residential houses, according to a Facebook post from the department. The fire was quickly contained.
WINTERS, CA
The Guardian

The Guardian

66K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy