BOSTON (CBS) — In the celebratory Patriots locker room on Sunday, team owner Robert Kraft had a request for some of Kendrick Bourne’s teammates. “Can we get him to get a little more enthusiasm?” Kraft said of the receiver. “He’s too quiet.” Obviously, Kraft was joking, as Bourne has been an energetic presence for the Patriots since arriving in Foxboro in the spring. He had his best game as a Patriot and one of the best games of his career on Sunday, when he caught five passes for 61 yards and two touchdowns. He was so good that even Bill Belichick was in...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO