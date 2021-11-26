ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Responsible Gifting 101 at the Davenport Public Library

By Sean Leary
 4 days ago

Are you struggling with what to give your loved ones this holiday season? Whether you are celebrating a birthday, anniversary, graduation, spiritual holiday, or other events, deciding on a gift can be stressful! It may be easy to grab a...

QuadCities.com

Support the Little Black Dress Initiative

So, what exactly is the Little Black Dress Initiative? Founded in 2014 by Junior League of London, LBDI is a week-long awareness campaign that harnesses the power of social media to illustrate the restrictions poverty places on choices, opportunities and access to resources. Junior League of the Quad Cities members...
BETTENDORF, IA
QuadCities.com

West Davenport Arts Council Holding Exhibit And Art Opening For Local Artists

The West Davenport Arts Council, in conjunction with Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities (MCC QC), is hosting a wine and cheese art exhibition for local artists Sara Meyer, Karene Nagel, Wendy “Bingo” Fellenzer, Cathy Bolkcom, Cyndi Peterson, Sarah Robb, Jen Hansen and Mona Ritemon on the evening of Wednesday, December 1st, from 6-8pm. These artists work in various mediums and styles and what unites them is their connection to Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities (MCC QC).
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Rock Island / Milan Students Collect Over 22,000 Pounds Of Food For Hunger Drive!

Congrats on a successful campaign and thank you to our students, teachers, administrators, and our community who donated. #ThisHouseRocks. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

Check Out ‘Art On Lockdown’ At Quad City Arts

Through December 3, Quad City Arts presents “Art on Lockdown.” This diverse exhibition features 80 works of art by 67 regional artists. As “Shelter in Place” began in March 2020, Quad City Arts’ staff searched for different ways to connect with the community and for a way to encourage artists to keep creating at a confusing time. As most non-essential workers found themselves working from home or not working at all, they needed something constructive to fill their time. Creativity helps people cope with isolation, anxiety, and boredom by refocusing the brain. In 2020, creativity showed up in many ways as people learned how to bake bread, speak a new language, play an instrument, or create visual art.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
City
Davenport, IA
Local
Iowa Society
Davenport, IA
Society
QuadCities.com

Bettendorf High School Student Council Hosting Saturday Christmas Market

The Bettendorf High School Student Council is hosting a Saturday Market 11 am – 1 pm on Saturday, December 11. You won’t want to miss it. Mark your calendar!. Spaces are available for $30. If you would like to rent a space for a display or to sell items, fill out the form at https://bit.ly/BHS-Saturday-Market-Dec11. For more information email studentcouncil@bettendorf.k12.ia.us.
BETTENDORF, IA
QuadCities.com

Bettendorf Public Library Invites Community Members to Become Library Ambassadors

The Bettendorf Public Library has opened up spots for volunteers who are willing to share what they love about the Library within their influence and/or social media circles as acting BPL Ambassadors. These ambassadors will receive exclusive backstage previews to new library offerings, including the new 2nd floor makerspace at the Bettendorf Public Library. Those interested in becoming an ambassador for the Bettendorf Public Library can sign up by visiting https://www.bettendorflibrary.com/volunteer-4681. More information can be found on the Library’s website at www.bettendorf.org or by calling 563-344-4179.
BETTENDORF, IA
QuadCities.com

Indian Cafe Is A Hidden Gem In East Moline, Doc Says

Over the last year I’ve learned a few tricks when going out to eat. Let me share the best one. City workers and garbage men know the best spots. Pulling into the parking lot of the World Market located just off the Avenue of the Cities in East Moline, if you venture inside you’ll find a little spot called Indian Cafe.
EAST MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

Free Colon Cancer Screening & Educational Workshops Offered By Gilda’s Club

Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths, however if caught early, your chance of survival is 90% after 5 years. Regular Screenings can save your life! Join us for FREE educational workshops to learn more. The initial screening is FREE, thanks to a grant from Iowa Cancer Consortium, UnityPoint Health and Gilda’s Club Quad Cities. Please check out the website for dates/times of the free events. www.gildasclubqc.org/colon.
CANCER
QuadCities.com

Shots And Giggles, Ninja Wizards, Viva Las Divas And More In This Week’s FUN10

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

NEW EVENT ALERT! Worlds Toughest Rodeo Riding Into Moline’s TaxSlayer Center

Worlds Toughest Rodeo is coming to Moline‘s TaxSlayer Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022 and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022. Free Preshow with any Rodeo ticket starts 1 and 1/2 hours prior to show time. Preshow ends 1/2 hour prior to show time. Children 1 and under are allowed free on lap. No bags allowed except wallets and clutch size purses. TaxSlayer Center concession stands do not accept cash. All guests will be asked to walk through a stand-alone metal detector.
MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

Festival Of Trees’ Last Day Is TODAY!

Oh, What Fun! The Kwik Star Festival of Trees is BACK in person this year! Returning to the River Center, AND ENDING TODAY! This year’s Festival brings the magic of the holiday season to life in our NEWLY designed Festival Village, complete with the Tree of Lights as the focal point of the main town square.
FESTIVAL
QuadCities.com

Davenport Public Library Hosting Virtual Public Forum For Director Candidates On Monday

On Monday, November 29th, there will be a virtual public forum with our new Library Director candidates . This event will be held from 5-7PM |Virtually. This forum is open to anyone in the community. The link for the virtual event is below. Anyone who can’t access the virtual meeting from home can participate by coming to any of our three loca-tions to view the virtual meeting.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Genesis Health System Offers Tips To Avoid Thanksgiving Overindulgence

Thanksgiving means parades, football and overindulgence. We become conquerors of desserts, warriors of the wishbone, and special forces of the stuffing. Many of us may consume more than 4,500 calories on Thanksgiving, or nearly double the daily requirement. If we do, we’ll know it because our bodies will inform us with bloating, sluggishness and if we are lucky, a nap.
HEALTH
QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
