It’s almost here...the excitement is growing...are you ready for Giving Tuesday? Never heard of it? No problem! It’s not too late to participate. Giving Tuesday is a day set aside every year to highlight and fund raise for nonprofits. It is the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Thursday is Thanksgiving - a time of gratitude with family and friends. Black Friday is for big store shopping deals. Then there is Small Business Saturday to finish out our holiday shopping locally. And there’s Iron Bowl, of course! Sunday is for rest followed by Cyber Monday. And last, but definitely not least, is Giving Tuesday.

MARSHALL COUNTY, AL ・ 11 DAYS AGO