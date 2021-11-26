PERRY HALL, MD—The Winter Arts & Crafts Fair will return to Perry Hall High School in December.

The event will take place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

The craft fair will feature over 100 vendors and hundreds of homemade products, including jewelry, pet products, toys, candles, and more.

There will also be a virtual craft fair that will run from November 24 to December 31.

The fundraiser will support the Perry Hall High School PTSA.

More information is available at https://perryhallcraftfair.org .

Perry Hall High School is located at 4601 Ebenezer Road (21236).

The post Winter Arts & Crafts Fair returns to Perry Hall High School in December appeared first on Nottingham MD .