Perry Hall, MD

Winter Arts & Crafts Fair returns to Perry Hall High School in December

By Chris Montcalmo
 4 days ago
PERRY HALL, MD—The Winter Arts & Crafts Fair will return to Perry Hall High School in December.

The event will take place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

The craft fair will feature over 100 vendors and hundreds of homemade products, including jewelry, pet products, toys, candles, and more.

There will also be a virtual craft fair that will run from November 24 to December 31.

The fundraiser will support the Perry Hall High School PTSA.

More information is available at https://perryhallcraftfair.org .

Perry Hall High School is located at 4601 Ebenezer Road (21236).

IN THIS ARTICLE
