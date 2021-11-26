ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Police investigating homicide on N. 13th St.

TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=363LX0_0d7NL0SL00

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the homicide of a man on N. 13th St., according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene Friday morning, according to a post shared on Twitter.

There's no word yet from police on what led up to the homicide, or the status of any potential suspects.

An autopsy on the adult male victim will be performed Monday, the Medical Examiner's Office says.

Check back often for updates on this developing story.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 6

Troy Hawkins
4d ago

Not even December & we've surpassed the Record 190 Killings of 2020!😠 And why did the no good County Supervisors deny filming of popular tvShow "First 48" to showcase inept Milwaukee Detectives with ONLY 25% capture rate.of suspects!!😠

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee County, WI
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Typo#Blk#N 13th St#Mcmeo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy