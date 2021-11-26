ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece to restrict entry for travellers from southern African region

ATHENS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Greece will allow in travellers from the southern African region only for essential reasons and after negative testing amid rising concern about a new COVID-19 variant detected in South Africa, its health ministry said on Friday.

All travellers from South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Eswatini, Zambia and Malawi will undergo a second test upon their arrival to the country and will be quarantined for 10 days, the ministry said in a statement.

There are no direct flights from Greece to those countries. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Alison Williams)

