ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Ireland extends COVID-19 booster shots to all adults

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UsKEU_0d7NKvUc00

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland, one of the world’s most vaccinated nations, will make COVID-19 booster shots available to all adults in a sharp ramping up of plans to provide additional protection, the health minister said on Friday.

Almost 90% of Ireland’s eligible 3.9 million people over the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated and booster shots had previously been approved for those over the age of 50 and for those with underlying health issues.

Some 670,000 boosters have been administered to date.

“We continue to prioritise boosters because we know they are having a positive impact on the level of hospitalisation, severe illness and mortality from COVID-19 in those aged over 70,” Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said in a statement.

Like most of Europe, Ireland is battling a fresh wave of the virus which ministers have said may be plateauing at a high level. Hospitalisations have also stabilised over the last week but intensive care capacity remains very tight.

The government reimposed a midnight curfew on hospitality venues last week, less than a month after nightclubs were allowed to open their doors for the first time since March 2020.

Ministers have said that while some additional restrictions may be needed over the coming weeks, they do not envisage following Austria’s example of reimposing a lockdown.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Covid news – live: Biden says omicron could mean quarantine for all US travellers as Austria extends lockdown

The US is set to introduce newer and tougher testing rules for international travellers in response to the omicron variant of Covid, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that it is preparing a new strategy. This comes shortly after the US president Joe Biden said that the country will not be fighting the virus this winter with “shutdowns or lockdowns but with more widespread vaccinations, boosters, testing, and more”. Meanwhile, Austria has extended its nationwide lockdown by 10 days, pushing the total duration to 20 days so far. The omicron variant has now been detected...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Correlation between traffic air pollution and stroke admissions in Ireland

There is a correlation between traffic-produced air pollution and stroke admissions in Ireland an Oireachtas committee has been told.Dr Colm Byrne, from the Irish Doctors for the Environment and consultant geriatrician at the Mater Hospital in Dublin carried out research into air pollution and stroke incidence in Ireland.Dr Byrne told the Joint Committee on Environment and Climate Action, that air pollution from cars affects respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.The committee heard from a number of people about the Government’s plan to have one million electric vehicles on Ireland’s roads by 2030.Speaking about the effects of air pollution, Dr Byrne...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid boosters to be recommended for younger adults ‘within hours’, says minister

Top scientists advising Boris Johnson’s government are set to unveil new guidance on extending the rollout of Covid booster shots to younger adults on Monday, a health minister has said.The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has been asked to consider boosters for under-40s, as well as reducing the gap between second doses and boosters.“We’re awaiting that advice. I hope it will come, hopefully later today,” junior health minister Edward Argar told Sky News on Monday.On the recommended changes, aimed at limiting the spread of the Omicron variant, he added: “I don’t think [advice] has been formally delivered,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Japan starts booster COVID vaccinations amid omicron scare

Japan on Wednesday started offering coronavirus vaccine booster shots to health care workers amid growing concerns over a new variant of the virus that has already been detected in the country.Japan's initial vaccination drive kicked off in mid-February and some medical workers who received jabs more than nine months ago are now eager to get additional protection ahead of a possible next wave of infections — especially after the new variant known as omicron, which was first reported in South Africa last week, was found in Japan on Tuesday.At Tokyo Medical Center, a group of nurses and doctors received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Donnelly
Reuters

The race is on to trace the new COVID-19 variant

LONDON/BRUSSELS/SINGAPORE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Governments around the world are urgently scouring databases for recent cases of COVID-19 infections, screening travellers and decoding the viral genomes of the new variant as they try to measure how far it has spread. The pace of the work highlights the pressure on governments...
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Finland: 80% are fully vaccinated, COVID-19 infections on the rise

The Finland National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) reports 86 per cent of the target population for vaccinations, ie those aged 12 and over, have received at least the first dose of vaccine and 80 per cent two doses of vaccine on 10 November. 121,799 people have received the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Covid 19#Booster#Europe#Nightclub#Dublin#Hospitalisations
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Insider

Shanghai canceled over 500 flights, closed schools, and suspended hospital services because of 3 COVID-19 infections

Shanghai, China, canceled over 500 flights and locked down several residential areas over three COVID-19 cases. Twenty hospitals also suspended outpatient and emergency medical services for three days. The sweeping response is part of China's strict COVID zero tolerance policy. Chinese financial hub Shanghai canceled hundreds of flights, closed schools,...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Investigation launched after German doctor administers 20,000 home-made Covid ‘vaccines’

German state prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation into a controversial physician and entrepreneur after he inoculated 20,000 people with a homemade Covid vaccine.Winfried Stöcker, a 74-year-old billionaire and owner of Lübeck airport, where the shots were administered, faces charges of violating Germany’s medicines laws, along with the managing director of the airport and two other retired physicians, aged 80 and 81, according to a report on the NDR news station. He could also face further charges for running an unlicensed vaccination campaign, after a police raid on Saturday shut down the illegal operation.Stöcker has become a legendary maverick among...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon says all nine recorded cases of Omicron variant linked to same event

All nine cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus can be traced back to a single event on November 20, Nicola Sturgeon said. The Scottish first minister also said that any possible links between the new cases of the Omicron variant and the Cop26 summit are being investigated, but the timing means it is “improbable”.
WORLD
The Independent

Scotland rugby international Siobhan Cattigan dies aged 26

Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26, Scottish Rugby has announced.The back row, who won 19 caps for her country, died on Friday, with her club Stirling describing it as a “tragic passing”.A statement from the governing body read: “Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died.“The thoughts of all our people and players go out to Siobhan’s family and many team-mates at Stirling County and Scotland at this incredibly difficult time.“Specialist Scottish Rugby employees are now providing ongoing support to those most closely affected.”A statement from Stirling added: “It’s with a heavy heart...
WORLD
WTAJ

Doctor: Many South Africans ill in surge have mild symptoms

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s rapid increase in COVID-19 cases attributed to the new omicron variant is resulting in mostly mild symptoms, doctors say. “We’ve seen a sharp increase in cases for the past 10 days. So far they have mostly been very mild cases, with patients having flu-like symptoms: dry coughs, fever, night sweats, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. tightens COVID-19 travel rules as countries race to quell Omicron threat

WASHINGTON/TOKYO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Air travellers to the United States will face tougher COVID-19 testing rules, as several countries moved to seal-off their borders amid heightened uncertainty around the virulence of the Omicron variant and its ability to dodge existing vaccines. In Asia-Pacific, Japan and Hong Kong said they...
TRAVEL
Reuters

South Africa captain Bavuma confident in board's COVID protocols

Dec 1 (Reuters) - South Africa's limited overs captain Temba Bavuma said he has full confidence in the bio-security protocols laid out by the country's cricket board (CSA) ahead of India's tour later this month. Sport in South Africa began to shut down on Friday following the emergence of a...
WORLD
Reuters

Malaysia bans travelers from countries deemed Omicron risks

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Malaysia has temporarily banned the entry of travelers from countries that have reported the Omicron COVID-19 variant or are considered high-risk, its health minister said on Wednesday. The Southeast Asian nation joins countries around the world that have limited travel from southern Africa, where...
TRAVEL
Reuters

Reuters

235K+
Followers
246K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy