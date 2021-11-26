‘Hoodwinked’ before Christmas, EU nations seek to slow virus

The US is set to introduce newer and tougher testing rules for international travellers in response to the omicron variant of Covid, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that it is preparing a new strategy. This comes shortly after the US president Joe Biden said that the country will not be fighting the virus this winter with “shutdowns or lockdowns but with more widespread vaccinations, boosters, testing, and more”. Meanwhile, Austria has extended its nationwide lockdown by 10 days, pushing the total duration to 20 days so far. The omicron variant has now been detected...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 HOUR AGO