ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘Hoodwinked’ before Christmas, EU nations seek to slow virus

everythinglubbock.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE HAGUE (AP) — Nations across Europe took new measures Friday in an attempt to keep a COVID-19 spike from spiraling out of control, hoping that action now will safeguard the joys of Christmas next month. A spike in cases fueled by the contagious delta variant forced governments to...

www.everythinglubbock.com

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

100 million Indians have skipped their second vaccine dose, leaving the country vulnerable to a third COVID wave

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Less than two weeks ago, India celebrated administering its 1 billionth COVID-19 vaccine in a campaign that has partially inoculated nearly 70% of the country’s 900 million adults. Now, a new reality is worrying its health authorities: More than 100 million people have not turned up for their scheduled second vaccine dose, leaving the country vulnerable to a third wave.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Christmas#Catalonia#Eu#Ap#Omicron#Greek#Covid#Dutch
The Independent

Omicron variant ‘extremely unlikely’ to trigger major new Covid wave in UK, saysvaccine expert

A vaccine expert says it is “extremely unlikely” that the new Omicron variant will trigger a major new wave of the Covid pandemic in the UK, despite the sudden return of travel restrictions.Professor Andrew Pollard revealed his “optimism” that current vaccines will continue to prevent serious disease – and suggested Omicron will not outrun the dominant Delta variant in Europe.Alarm over Omicron has seen the UK impose flight bans on countries across southern Africa, where it was discovered, and warnings that domestic restrictions may be need to be reimposed.Prof Pollard, the director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc17news.com

EU warns differing virus measures put free travel at risk

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is warning members that they risk undermining the 27-nation bloc’s COVID-19 travel and access certificate system with new uncoordinated restrictions some are introducing to try to thwart a surge in cases. As coronavirus cases jump, many countries have begun tightening rules on people who are not vaccinated. Some German states, for example, are now demanding proof of vaccination and daily negative tests. From next month, Italy will require proof of vaccination or having recovered to get access to festive season activities. EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said Thursday that there’s “an obvious risk that differing approaches between countries could endanger confidence in the COVID certificate system, and harm free movement in the Union.”
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Country
Spain
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Netherlands
Place
Rome, IT
The Independent

Covid news – live: Biden says omicron could mean quarantine for all US travellers as Austria extends lockdown

The US is set to introduce newer and tougher testing rules for international travellers in response to the omicron variant of Covid, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that it is preparing a new strategy. This comes shortly after the US president Joe Biden said that the country will not be fighting the virus this winter with “shutdowns or lockdowns but with more widespread vaccinations, boosters, testing, and more”. Meanwhile, Austria has extended its nationwide lockdown by 10 days, pushing the total duration to 20 days so far. The omicron variant has now been detected...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

EU wants calm amid virus protests; rioters called 'idiots'

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — In the face of demonstrations across much of Europe protesting tough COVID-19 measures over the past days, authorities on Monday pleaded for patience, calm and a willingness to get a vaccine shot in the arm as infections spike upward again. Support local journalism reporting on...
PROTESTS
froggyweb.com

Belgium seeks to slow down social life to fight fourth COVID wave

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The Belgian government brought in new restrictions on Friday such as early closing of bars and full closure of nightclubs for three weeks to reduce social contact and curb a rapidly spreading fourth wave of COVID-19 infections. “We are confronted with a situation now that is worse...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Norway seeks to slow down any Omicron spread, government says

OSLO (Reuters) -Norway will seek to limit any potential spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, including by imposing longer isolation on those who are found to have been infected, the government said on Monday. It is likely that Omicron will spread to Norway, although the virus variant has not yet...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFLA

COVID omicron variant spreads to more countries as world stays on alert

LONDON (AP) — The new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in more European countries on Saturday, just days after being identified in South Africa, leaving governments around the world scrambling to stop the spread. The U.K. on Saturday tightened its rules on mask-wearing and on testing of international arrivals after […]
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Wealthy nations starved the developing world of vaccines. Omicron shows the cost of this greed

We don’t yet know how dangerous the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 will turn out to be. Early evidence suggests it may be more transmissible than other variants, and the World Health Organization has raised concerns about its potential to spark another global surge in infections. If currently available vaccines continue to protect us from severe disease and death, which seems likely at this stage, vaccinated people in developed countries should be able to breathe a sigh of relief. But with a yawning gap between vaccination rates in high- and low-income nations, Omicron could present a major problem for the world. It...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WLNS

WHO warns that new virus variant poses ‘very high’ risk

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization warned Monday that the global risk from the omicron variant is “very high” based on the early evidence, saying the mutated coronavirus could lead to surges with “severe consequences.” The assessment from the U.N. health agency, contained in a technical paper issued to member states, amounted to WHO’s […]
WORLD
Muscatine Journal

Some nations restrict travel amid virus variant

Nations around the world sought to keep the new omicron variant at bay with travel bans and further restrictions, even as it remains unclear what it means for the COVID-19 pandemic. Japan announced it would bar entry of all foreign visitors, joining Israel in doing so just days after the variant was identified by researchers in South Africa. Morocco banned all incoming flights. Other countries, including the U.S. and European Union members, have moved to prohibit travelers arriving from southern Africa.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy