Depending on your age, the term "Blackout Wednesday" might be something that you've never heard before. How about "Drinksgiving?" Or, maybe "Thanksgiving Eve?" The first Google searches for "Blackout Wednesday" only go back as far as 2014, but the idea of getting together with old friends for lots of drinks the night before Thanksgiving while potentially avoiding any drama with the relatives hanging around the house goes back quite a long way.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO