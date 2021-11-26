Covid: No new lockdown say Guernsey authorities

Police have accused retailers of selling private e-scooters without making customers fully aware they cannot legally be used on public land.The Metropolitan Police said many riders are being fined and having their vehicles seized after not being given “sufficient explanation and guidance” when they made the purchase.It has partnered with Transport for London in writing to retailers urging them not to “exploit” their customers as thousands of e-scooters are expected to be sold in the run-up to Christmas.Private e-scooters can only legally be used on private land in the UK but are a common sight on roads and pavements in...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO