Covid: No new lockdown say Guernsey authorities

Guernsey authorities have quashed "rumours" of a circuit-breaker or lockdown. Deputy Peter Ferbrache, Chair of the Civil Contingencies Authority (CCA), said such talk was "completely unfounded". He said the CCA had not discussed...
PRAGUE (Reuters) – Slovakia’s Prime Minister Eduard Heger is intensively considering a possible three-week lockdown, like that imposed in Austria, amid a jump in COVID-19 cases, his office said on Monday. The idea has been put forward by the Health Ministry, and Heger said expert opinion would be key in...
Guernsey has its highest number of active Covid cases after 248 new cases were identified over the weekend. During the second wave from 22 January to 27 February there were 511 known cases in the Bailiwick. Over the weekend 164 people recovered from the virus but after the rise in...
All vaccinated and unvaccinated students in the Franciscan University of Steubenville Austria Program are restricted to the Kartause as a complete lockdown due to COVID-19 began Nov. 15 in Austria. The stricter lockdown followed a decision by the government a week earlier to impose a lockdown for only the unvaccinated...
NEWPORT — There are six new cases of COVID-19 that were detected at Northern State Correctional Facility (NSCF) in Newport. Three of the cases were identified in the incarcerated population and two among staff in outbreak testing conducted on Monday. One additional staff member tested positive in outside testing. A...
The Netherlands has once again tightened its pandemic restrictions, with a new overnight lockdown announced by the government. The state is battling a record-breaking Covid-19 surge, as hospitals face a ?code black? scenario. Starting from Monday, all bars and restaurants will be closed during night hours and non-essential stores will...
Secondary school students across England have been told they must once again wear face coverings in communal areas, as the government attempts to contain the spread of the new omicron variant of Covid.Under the new guidance – which comes into force on Monday – all staff, visitors and pupils in Year 7 or above are “strongly advised” to wear a covering, unless they are exempt. The rule covers all education establishments including universities, as well as childcare settings such as early years care.In a statement, education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said: “We are working with education and childcare settings...
A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
German state prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation into a controversial physician and entrepreneur after he inoculated 20,000 people with a homemade Covid vaccine.Winfried Stöcker, a 74-year-old billionaire and owner of Lübeck airport, where the shots were administered, faces charges of violating Germany’s medicines laws, along with the managing director of the airport and two other retired physicians, aged 80 and 81, according to a report on the NDR news station. He could also face further charges for running an unlicensed vaccination campaign, after a police raid on Saturday shut down the illegal operation.Stöcker has become a legendary maverick among...
Police have accused retailers of selling private e-scooters without making customers fully aware they cannot legally be used on public land.The Metropolitan Police said many riders are being fined and having their vehicles seized after not being given “sufficient explanation and guidance” when they made the purchase.It has partnered with Transport for London in writing to retailers urging them not to “exploit” their customers as thousands of e-scooters are expected to be sold in the run-up to Christmas.Private e-scooters can only legally be used on private land in the UK but are a common sight on roads and pavements in...
The last time Cheryl Walker spoke to her daughter, on 5 November, she told 19-year-old Lateche she loved her.“I love you more,” Lateche answered.Those were the last words Ms Walker, from Indiana, heard her daughter speak before she disappeared.Now Ms Walker and her husband – Lateche’s stepfather – have flown to California to look for the aspiring tattoo artist, a beautiful young woman described by her mother as “my sunshine ... this bright ball of energy.”They’ve been in San Diego for nearly a week; Lateche’s father came too but had to return to Indiana.Ms Walker’s voice breaks when she talks...
Street names and public art in Sheffield that "perpetuate racist, outdated and uncomfortable messages" will not be changed, a council said. The local authority conducted a review after a series of protests, in which a statue of slave trader Edward Colston was toppled in Bristol in 2020. It found there...
ZURICH (Reuters) - The first probable case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Switzerland, the government said late on Sunday, as the country tightened its entry restrictions to check its spread. The case relates to a person who returned to Switzerland from South Africa around a...
Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died aged 26, Scottish Rugby has announced. The back row, who won 19 caps for her country, died on Friday, with her club Stirling describing it as a “tragic passing”. A statement from the governing body read: “Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear Scotland...
A supermarket in Melbourne’s western suburbs has apologised over a sign on its register that told staff to get help when African people entered the store. The ABC reports the sign at the IGA in Sunshine West had been taped to the register for three years, and it said: “If an African customer comes to the bottle shop presses [sic] the button for assistance immediately! Minimum 2 staffs [sic] in front while we serve Africans.”
Facebook has reversed a decision to block searches on its platform for a US teenager who was acquitted of killing two people during unrest in Wisconsin. The company acted shortly after the shooting by Kyle Rittenhouse in August 2020, ensuring searches of his name would result in a list of blank pages.
PARIS — Exactly how “scientific” is the COVID-19 information that we’ve been spoon-fed as justification for restrictions of basic freedoms and seemingly never-ending mandates for jabs? Can we take the official narrative at face-value and really trust that they’re “following the science”, whenever authorities tighten the screws yet again?. The...
The Republic of Ireland has introduced new restrictions targeting pubs, clubs, restaurants and other entertainment venues as COVID-19 infections continue to rise. The government has also warned that stricter measures would be rolled out if necessary. Lockdown on the Table. The country’s leader, Taoiseach Michael Martin, announced that pubs, clubs...
