Since this is Thanksgiving week we thought it would be fun to review some food mysteries for your Thanksgiving feast-Deck the Donuts: A Deputy Donuts Mystery by Ginger Bolton, The Cure for What Ales You: A Sloan Krause Mystery by Ellie Alexander, Here Comes the Fudge: A Candy-Coated Mystery by Nancy Coco, No Grater Crime: A Country Store Mystery by Maddie Day, and Murder Can Frost Your Doughnut: A Haunted Craft Mystery by Rose Pressey. Details at the end of this post on how to enter to win a copy of all 5 books and links to purchase them at the end of each review–you may not be able to see the Amazon links if you have ad blocker on.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO