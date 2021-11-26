Watch Selena Gomez’s Best TikTok Moments

Selena Gomez's mother, Mandy Teefey, is saying no to body shamers. After appearing on the December 2021 cover of Entrepreneur magazine alongside her 29-year-old daughter and businesswoman Daniella Pierson, Teefey says she received some unsolicited advice and hurtful criticism regarding her appearance and weight. Little did they know that Teefey was in the fight of her life regarding her health and packed on pounds as a result. In an Instagram post of an alleged screenshot of a private message she says is from an unknown user, she was told to "lose weight." For Teefey, that comment was one of the nicer ones.

