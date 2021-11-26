ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Watch Selena Gomez’s Best TikTok Moments

Extra
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelena Gomez is well on her way to becoming the Queen of TikTok. Gomez has...

extratv.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Selena
TODAY.com

Selena Gomez's mom responds to body-shaming critics who told her to 'lose weight'

Selena Gomez's mother, Mandy Teefey, responded to body-shamers after she, her daughter and entrepreneur Danielle Pierson shared a magazine cover together. The trio was announcing their new mental-health foundation, "Wondermind," which will launch in 2022. However, Teefey said that after the "Entrepreneur" cover was shared on social media she felt the need to response to body-shamers messaging her about her weight.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
People

Selena Gomez's Mom Calls Out Body Shamers After Suffering Double Pneumonia: 'A Miracle I Am Here'

After sharing a magazine cover with her daughter Selena Gomez, Mandy Teefey is calling out body shamers on Instagram. Teefey, 45, explained Friday that she recently gained 60 lbs. during a recent hospitalization with life-threatening double pneumonia less than a month before she appeared with Gomez, 29, and their Wondermind co-founder Daniella Pierson on the cover of Entrepreneur magazine.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Funny Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Popculture

Selena Gomez's Mother Blasts Body Shamers After Revealing Life-Threatening Health Struggle

Selena Gomez's mother, Mandy Teefey, is saying no to body shamers. After appearing on the December 2021 cover of Entrepreneur magazine alongside her 29-year-old daughter and businesswoman Daniella Pierson, Teefey says she received some unsolicited advice and hurtful criticism regarding her appearance and weight. Little did they know that Teefey was in the fight of her life regarding her health and packed on pounds as a result. In an Instagram post of an alleged screenshot of a private message she says is from an unknown user, she was told to "lose weight." For Teefey, that comment was one of the nicer ones.
CELEBRITIES
thezoereport.com

Selena Gomez Announces Wondermind, An All-New Mental Health Platform

On Nov. 18, Selena Gomez announced Wondermind, an all-new mental health platform that will launch in Feb. 2022 that aims to help destigmatize mental health. She created it along with her mother, celebrity producer Mandy Teefey, and Daniella Pierson, founder and CEO of The Newsette. “We were inspired to create Wondermind after Mandy, Selena, and I came together and realized there was no place that felt inclusive, entertaining, and safe to learn about and practice mental fitness — so we made it,” Pierson tells TZR in an email. “We are creating a mental fitness ecosystem, which includes a production arm, daily content arm, and physical product arm. Our mission is to create the world's first mental health aisle at global retailers.”
MENTAL HEALTH
Elle

Selena Gomez Receives Her First Grammy Nomination

How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation. Selena Gomez is officially a Grammy nominee. The multi-hyphenate singer received a nod for Best Latin Pop Album for her Spanish-language EP, Revelación, which she released in March. She’s up against big competition in the category, nominated alongside Pablo Alborán (Vértigo), Paula Arenas (Mis Amores), Ricardo Arjona (Hecho a la Antigua), Camilo (Mis Manos), and Alex Cuba (Mendó).
MUSIC
newbeauty.com

Selena Gomez Is Launching a Mental Fitness Platform

We work out our bodies, but what about our minds? That is the question at the root of Selena Gomez’s new endeavor, Wondermind. The star has teamed up with her mother, Mandy Teefey and Daniella Pierson, the founder and CEO of The Newsette. The new platform will provide resources and a community geared towards achieving “mental fitness.”
FITNESS
POPSUGAR

Selena Gomez Introduces Her Latest Venture: Wondermind, an "Ecosystem For Mental Fitness"

Selena Gomez is turning her years of mental health advocacy into something more tenable. The star announced on Nov. 18 the forthcoming launch of Wondermind, a mental health company she'll head with her mom, Mandy Teefey, and media entrepreneur Daniella Pierson, who previously founded The Newsette. Wondermind was described in a press release as a platform that "destigmatizes and democratizes mental health," and Teefey said, "We hope to be the one stop shop for all mental fitness and conversation."
MENTAL HEALTH
thezoereport.com

Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber Shop At Reformation For These Fall Staples

When you want eco-friendly, feminine, and minimalist pieces, there’s only one spot to go to: Reformation. You can find a floral dress that is suitable for brunch dates or, just as easily, scoop up the perfect wedding guest dress. In addition, the label also carries must-have footwear like knee-high boots and dainty printed kitten heel mules. These versatile offerings not only appeal to the fashion crowd, but also to Hollywood’s top stars like Kaia Gerber, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez. These celebrities wear Reformation for its easy-to-style and flattering silhouettes — plus the brand offers year-round wardrobe staples.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy