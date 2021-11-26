Watch Selena Gomez’s Best TikTok Moments

On Nov. 18, Selena Gomez announced Wondermind, an all-new mental health platform that will launch in Feb. 2022 that aims to help destigmatize mental health. She created it along with her mother, celebrity producer Mandy Teefey, and Daniella Pierson, founder and CEO of The Newsette. “We were inspired to create Wondermind after Mandy, Selena, and I came together and realized there was no place that felt inclusive, entertaining, and safe to learn about and practice mental fitness — so we made it,” Pierson tells TZR in an email. “We are creating a mental fitness ecosystem, which includes a production arm, daily content arm, and physical product arm. Our mission is to create the world's first mental health aisle at global retailers.”
