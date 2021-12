The Hudson County Vaccine Task Force is launching a “Vaxxed for the Holidays” campaign encouraging residents to get their vaccines in time for the holiday season. County Executive Tom DeGise urges all residents to get themselves and their children vaccinated, including getting their booster shot as soon as possible, at the county’s Vaccine Site at the USS Juneau Center in Kearny or at many other convenient locations throughout Hudson County.

