Le Roy called home by no new registered sex offenders in week ending Oct. 9

Brian Laundrie's parents have put up their Florida home for sale and seem to be looking to move away weeks after the discovery of their son's remains were found in an alleged suicide case. The couple has put up "for sale" signs in the front yard of their North Port,...
The last time Cheryl Walker spoke to her daughter, on 5 November, she told 19-year-old Lateche she loved her.“I love you more,” Lateche answered.Those were the last words Ms Walker, from Indiana, heard her daughter speak before she disappeared.Now Ms Walker and her husband – Lateche’s stepfather – have flown to California to look for the aspiring tattoo artist, a beautiful young woman described by her mother as “my sunshine ... this bright ball of energy.”They’ve been in San Diego for nearly a week; Lateche’s father came too but had to return to Indiana.Ms Walker’s voice breaks when she talks...
From Burch v. Lipscomb, decided yesterday by the Kentucky Court of Appeals (Judge Glenn Acree, joined by Judges Susanne Cetrulo and Jeff Taylor):. Danielle Burch … objected to vaccinating her children based on her religious convictions, while joint custodian Paul Lipscomb … desired that his children be vaccinated…. The parties...
Three men holding "a large amount of money" offered to buy a woman's young daughter, police have said. The mother and child were walking along Batemoor Road, Sheffield, at about 08:20 GMT on Wednesday when three men approached her. When the woman refused and ran towards nearby Lower Meadows School,...
A psychological evaluation has been ordered for a Shelby Township man accused of threatening to kill his wife and vowing to record it on video and show it to a Macomb County judge. Vires Al-Hakiem’s preliminary examination scheduled for Nov. 16 was adjourned by U.S. District Magistrate Judge Jonathan J.C....
On Nov. 29, Regan and Randall E. Schaab purchased a home at 301 Wilson St., Le Roy from Trent Michael and Christina Leigh Koerner for $188,500. In 2020, the property tax paid for this property was $3,875.68, which is 2.06% of the sale price of the home. This property is...
There was one offender convicted of homicide living in McLean County released on parole during the first quarter of 2021, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by the McLean County Times. The data shows the released offender was a man. He was convicted in 1999 when he was...
Michigan prosecutors on Wednesday charged a teen with terrorism in a deadly mass shooting at his high school, a novel approach made possible by a law enacted after the 9/11 attacks nearly 20 years ago.The state's 2002 anti-terrorism law defines a terroristic act as one intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population or to affect the conduct of a government through intimidation or coercion.“It's not a usual, a typical charge," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said of terrorism causing death, adding that the four students who were killed and seven others who were shot are not the only...
The Hillsdale County Board of Commissioners held lengthy discussion during their Nov. 23 business meeting regarding a proposal by Hillsdale County Sheriff Scott Hodshire to have the county pay for the costs of having deputy candidates attend the police academy in order to bring his staffing levels up.
The sheriff’s office is currently short-staffed two deputies and has done away with night patrols for the time being with road patrol hours spanning 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
...
The #MeToo movement may have shifted the balance of credibility on sexual abuse and harassment at work more toward victims and away from alleged perpetrators. But the same cannot be said regarding men’s violence and abuse at home: In fact, women’s reports of domestic violence are still widely rejected, especially in one critical setting: the family court.
When women, children or both report abuse by a father in a case concerning child custody or visitation, courts often refuse to believe them. Judges even sometimes “shoot the messenger” by removing custody from the mother and awarding it to the allegedly abusive...
Seneca Falls Police, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Department and the Seneca County District Attorney have released a public letter in response to what they say is misinformation about law enforcement interactions with the competing factions of the Cayuga Indian Nation. The letter says law enforcement has tried to protect the...
There were five offenders convicted of crimes against persons living in McLean County released on parole during the first quarter of 2021, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by the McLean County Times. The data shows all of the released offenders among the parolees were men. The median...
There were 16 offenders convicted of drug crimes living in McLean County released on parole during the first quarter of 2021, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by the McLean County Times. The data shows 15 men and one woman were among the parolees. The median age of...
There were two offenders convicted of financial crimes or fraud living in McLean County released on parole during the first quarter of 2021, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by the McLean County Times. The data shows both of the released offenders among the parolees were men. The...
Comments / 0