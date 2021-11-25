ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Roy, IL

Le Roy called home by no new registered sex offenders in week ending Oct. 9

By McLean County Times
mcleancountytimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently no new registered sex offenders living in Le Roy in the week ending Oct. 9 compared to the week before, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender...

mcleancountytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘My daughter is just as important as Gabby Petito’: A frantic call and a missing teen, the search for Lateche Norris

The last time Cheryl Walker spoke to her daughter, on 5 November, she told 19-year-old Lateche she loved her.“I love you more,” Lateche answered.Those were the last words Ms Walker, from Indiana, heard her daughter speak before she disappeared.Now Ms Walker and her husband – Lateche’s stepfather – have flown to California to look for the aspiring tattoo artist, a beautiful young woman described by her mother as “my sunshine ... this bright ball of energy.”They’ve been in San Diego for nearly a week; Lateche’s father came too but had to return to Indiana.Ms Walker’s voice breaks when she talks...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reason.com

Court Can Order Vaccination of Children When Divorced Parents Disagree

From Burch v. Lipscomb, decided yesterday by the Kentucky Court of Appeals (Judge Glenn Acree, joined by Judges Susanne Cetrulo and Jeff Taylor):. Danielle Burch … objected to vaccinating her children based on her religious convictions, while joint custodian Paul Lipscomb … desired that his children be vaccinated…. The parties...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Le Roy, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
BBC

Men offer to buy daughter outside school - police

Three men holding "a large amount of money" offered to buy a woman's young daughter, police have said. The mother and child were walking along Batemoor Road, Sheffield, at about 08:20 GMT on Wednesday when three men approached her. When the woman refused and ran towards nearby Lower Meadows School,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mcleancountytimes.com

301 Wilson St., Le Roy acquired by Regan and Randall E. Schaab

On Nov. 29, Regan and Randall E. Schaab purchased a home at 301 Wilson St., Le Roy from Trent Michael and Christina Leigh Koerner for $188,500. In 2020, the property tax paid for this property was $3,875.68, which is 2.06% of the sale price of the home. This property is...
LE ROY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Week Ending#Sex Abuse#Registered Sex Offenders
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Michigan shooting suspect charged with terrorism

Michigan prosecutors on Wednesday charged a teen with terrorism in a deadly mass shooting at his high school, a novel approach made possible by a law enacted after the 9/11 attacks nearly 20 years ago.The state's 2002 anti-terrorism law defines a terroristic act as one intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population or to affect the conduct of a government through intimidation or coercion.“It's not a usual, a typical charge," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said of terrorism causing death, adding that the four students who were killed and seven others who were shot are not the only...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Hillsdale Daily News

Commissioners split on county-sponsored police academy

The Hillsdale County Board of Commissioners held lengthy discussion during their Nov. 23 business meeting regarding a proposal by Hillsdale County Sheriff Scott Hodshire to have the county pay for the costs of having deputy candidates attend the police academy in order to bring his staffing levels up. The sheriff’s office is currently short-staffed two deputies and has done away with night patrols for the time being with road patrol hours spanning 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
The Conversation U.S.

Victims of domestic abuse find no haven in family courts

The #MeToo movement may have shifted the balance of credibility on sexual abuse and harassment at work more toward victims and away from alleged perpetrators. But the same cannot be said regarding men’s violence and abuse at home: In fact, women’s reports of domestic violence are still widely rejected, especially in one critical setting: the family court. When women, children or both report abuse by a father in a case concerning child custody or visitation, courts often refuse to believe them. Judges even sometimes “shoot the messenger” by removing custody from the mother and awarding it to the allegedly abusive...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy