Colorado State

Colorado Sees Drop In Patients Hospitalized With COVID-19

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (CBS4) — There is some positive news in the battle to against COVID-19...

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Hospital Retaliates by Suspending Top ICU Dr. for Lawsuit He Filed to use Safe & Effective Treatments on COVID-19 Patients

Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. – While their top ICU doctor was arguing his case against Sentara Healthcare before a Virginia court on Thursday, November 18, the hospital crafted a plan to suspend him. Paul Marik, MD, one of the world’s leading critical care physicians and the Director of the ICU at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, part of Sentara Healthcare, was in a Virginia courtroom fighting to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients while his employer was placing a letter notifying him of suspension of hospital privileges on his desk in his hospital office.
Denver Mask Haters, Beware: Metro Face-Covering Orders Are Back

Anti-maskers in metro Denver are going to be pissed. Because of high-level COVID-19 spread, on November 22 the Jefferson County Board of Health and the Tri-County Health Department, which continues to hold sway in Arapahoe and Adams counties (for now, anyway), both approved mask rules that will go into effect on November 24 for indoor public spaces. And the City and County of Denver will reportedly follow suit; Mayor Michael Hancock is scheduled to deliver an update at 11:30 a.m. today, November 23.
Naperville hospital COVID-19 patient in ivermectin lawsuit doing better

An Edward Hospital patient who received the controversial drug ivermectin to treat his COVID-19 infection is breathing on his own, according to one of his attorneys. The attorney provided an update to DuPage County Judge Paul Fullerton on Friday morning. Fullerton had ordered the Naperville hospital earlier this month to allow an outside doctor to administer oral ivermectin to 71-year-old Sun Ng over the hospital's objection.
Hospitals prepare to lose staff over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Some hospitals, nursing homes and other healthcare providers are preparing to operate without up to a third of their staff at the start of next year, if those workers don’t comply with a federal mandate to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Biden administration is requiring facilities that receive funding from...
La. Health Dept. reports COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 200

NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Wednesday the number of new COVID-19 cases in Louisiana increased by 625 and new deaths are up by 16. The total number of cases reported to the state since the beginning of the pandemic is 766,391 and the total death count is 14,724.
Colorado doctor weighs in on new COVID variant omicron

DENVER (KDVR) — The U.S. has now restricted travel from South Africa and seven other countries in the region beginning Monday due to a new COVID-19 variant. The new variant, omicron, caused a significant spike in cases in South Africa and neighboring countries in a period of 10 days. “It looks like it was first collected in Botswana and South Africa 10 […]
41 counties see drop in COVID-19 positivity

COVID-19 remains rates high in Colorado but could this be the beginning of the end of the fall surge in cases?. Eviction process stokes safety concerns for Aurora neighbor. County Line Road a big diving line for businesses and public health orders. How will Denver businesses handle new mask mandate?
Similar outcomes for hospitalized COVID-19 patients on immunosuppressive medications, non-immunosuppressed patients

A large, nationwide study of COVID-19 cases led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health has found that people taking medications that suppress the immune system—for example, to prevent transplant rejection or to treat cancer—overall do not have a higher risk of dying from COVID-19 or being put on a ventilator than non-immunosuppressed hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
Military called in to relieve Colorado’s overwhelmed hospitals

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — The U.S. Department of Defense is stepping in at local hospitals this Thanksgiving, deploying medical response teams to keep the doors open as beds and ICUs reach capacity. From combat zones to deployment in uniform, gas masks, and shields on the critical care floor, 20 DOD medical response team members […]
Dozens Of Mask Mandate Complaints Filed Across Denver Metro Area

DENVER (CBS4) – As mask mandates continue to be in effect in some Colorado counties, complaints of violations are coming in to area health agencies. Denver Public Health Inspections reports 60 businesses allowing people in indoor public spaces without face coverings so far; Tri-County Health has received 70 for Arapahoe and Adams County; Jefferson County reports just a handful. (credit: CBS) CBS4 visited a shopping mall in Jefferson County which has a mask mandate. On the doors the signs reads, “Do not enter this facility without wearing a mask.” One shopper, Katie Sosa said, “I think it’s kind of irresponsible not to wear...
