ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Review: Eric Clapton’s ‘The Lady in the Balcony: Lockdown Sessions’

By Lee Zimmerman
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago

The Lady in the Balcony: Lockdown Sessions | Mercury Studios | 3 out of 5 Stars

No current discussion about Eric Clapton can keep from stumbling over the obvious elephant in the room. It comes in the aftermath of the uproar about the guitar great’s anti-vaxxing commentary. That’s not to say Clapton didn’t understand the seriousness surrounding COVID and the pandemic that followed. It forced him to cancel his annual appearance at London’s Festival Hall, creating the impetus to record the all-too-familiar material he would have performed and assemble another modified collection of his greatest hits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eqr8o_0d7NGCml00

Not that he had to do any heavy lifting. With his reliable backing band in tow—Nathan East (bass and vocals), Steve Gadd (drums), and Chris Stainton (keyboards), as well as longtime producer Russ Titelman—he already had the familiarity factor in his favor. So too, it wasn’t like he hadn’t revisited much of this material before. After all, “After Midnight,” “Layla,” “Bell Bottom Blues,” and “Tears in Heaven,” are staples of a solo catalog that extends back some fifty years, much of which was similarly recorded acoustically in the past. The fact that he released an actual “unplugged” album that shared some of these same staples 25 years ago would seem to reek of redundancy.

On the other hand, having the album offered in a variety of formats—DVD+CD, Blu-ray+CD, 4K UHD+Blu-ray, 3 LPs pressed on yellow vinyl, DVD+BD+CD and a deluxe edition packaged in a 40 page 12”x12” hardback photo book—provides a needed hint of novelty. Likewise, staging the performance in an old English manor house sans any audience other than Clapton’s wife Melia is a distinction as well. The real redeeming factor is the inclusion of some classic covers (Fleetwood Mac’s “Black Magic Woman” and “Man of the World”), some seminal blues standards (“Got My Mojo Working,” “Rock Me Baby”) along with the tracks he’s covered before (“Key to the Highway,” “Nobody Knows When You’re Down and Out”).

Ultimately then, this is classic Clapton. A career consolidation, consider it simply a worthy revamp.

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC
InsideHook

Paul McCartney Explains Why None of the Other Beatles Played on “Yesterday”

By now, the origins of the Beatles classic “Yesterday” are the stuff of legend: the melody famously came to Paul McCartney in a dream, and he used dummy lyrics and the placeholder title “Scrambled Eggs” for it until he got the words right. But McCartney’s new book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (out Nov. 2) delves deeper into the story behind the hit song, and the former Beatle recently shared an excerpt from the book on a radio broadcast explaining why the song is essentially a solo track.
MUSIC
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Gadd
Person
Nathan East
Person
Chris Stainton
Person
Eric Clapton
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “Remember When,” by Alan Jackson

With its relatable lyrics, simple melody, and soothing vocals, Alan Jackson’s “Remember When” has been pulling at the heartstrings of listeners since it was released in 2003. “Remember When,” written solely by Jackson, was released in October of 2003 as the second and final single from his compilation album, Greatest...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: “Hey Jude” by John Lennon and Paul McCartney

The Lennon-McCartney songwriting partnership is one of the most successful music collaborations in the industry, if not the most successful. Certainly well known and internationally acclaimed, John Lennon and Paul McCartney are jointly accredited for creating the majority of the Beatles’ beloved discography with about 180 published songs under their names. One song to emerge from the prolific Lennon-McCartney alliance is the hit single, “Hey Jude.”
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

The White Album Song That Nearly Tore the Beatles Apart

The Beatles reconvened at George Harrison's home in the spring of 1968 upon their return from Rishikesh, India. It was time to get to work. They recorded 26 rough demos — five from Harrison, 14 from John Lennon and seven from Paul McCartney. The next step was to take the tapes to the studio for refinement and recording, but one song among the McCartney contributions did not jibe with the others.
MUSIC
Washington Post

A frail but in command Phil Collins guides Genesis in a potential farewell

Genesis has reached its exodus. One of the most successful rock bands ever is on the road for what may very well be its last tour. And everything about Thursday’s stop at Capital One Arena sure looked and sounded like sayonara. From a chair at the center of the stage, a frail and all but immobile Phil Collins, looking older than his 70 years, led his childhood mates and the fans who packed the arena on a sad, sweet and oh-so-melodic trip through a catalogue of songs whose earliest pages date back 50 years to a snooty English boarding school.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Balcony#Dvd#Covid#Lps#English
MusicRadar.com

The greatest guitarist of all time named

When you're choosing the GOAT, you need to do it right. It's taken three eras of the greatest guitar players in history for you to to choose the overall winner, and the nine other greats who followed them in the votes. We started with the heroes of the pre-1980 eras...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Eric Clapton Turns to Anti-Vaxx Kingpin RFK Jr. to Bash ‘Rolling Stone’

Eric Clapton teamed up with anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to bemoan Covid-19 mandates and Rolling Stone’s scathing articles about him in his first interview in a while — outside of statements posted to Telegram. Posted last week on Kennedy’s The Defender site, the interview features Clapton talking about how the last few years have been a “buzzsaw” for him, both from a commercial standpoint as well as personally. “Over the last year, there’s been a lot of disappearing, a lot of dust around with people moving away quite quickly, and it does kind of refine the kind of friendships I have,”...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
The Independent

The 15 worst albums by classic bands, from Led Zeppelin to Queen

Rock’n’roll musicians have a habit of thinking of themselves like secular gods, but the truth is they’re not infallible. No matter how successful a band may or may not have been in the past, there’s never any guarantee their next record will live up to the heights they’ve previously scaled. Sometimes, everything that once went right just all goes wrong.There are often extenuating circumstances, of course. Band members may leave due to death, drugs or just good old-fashioned “musical differences”, or an ambitious new direction may turn out to be more like a swerve into oncoming traffic.Whatever the cause, the...
MUSIC
101.9 The Rock

Eric Clapton Accuses ‘Rolling Stone’ of Running a ‘Slur Campaign’

Eric Clapton accused Rolling Stone of running a “slur campaign” against him because of his controversial views on COVID-19 vaccination and lockdown mandates. The guitarist spoke to prominent anti-vax advocate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for an interview featured on his website, the Defender. “Over the past year, there’s been a lot of disappearing, you know — little dust around with people moving away quite quickly,” Clapton said. “And it has, for me, refined the kind of friendships I have.” He added that the “mainstream media turning” on him has made the last few years especially difficult.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Eric Clapton shares how he dealt with his 4-year-old son’s death

Eric Clapton’s son Conor Clapton tragically died in 1991 after accidentally falling out of the window of a 53rd-floor apartment in New York City. The harrowing incident was the inspiration behind Clapton’s popular song, ‘Tears in Heaven‘ and also caused the singer to isolate himself from the rest of the world while he processed the heartbreaking tragedy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GreenwichTime

Alice Glass Previews Debut Album With New ‘Baby Teeth’ Video

Alice Glass has announced her debut studio album, Prey//IV, which arrives on Jan. 28 via Eating Glass Records and it’s available for preorder. She also shared the lead single from the LP, “Baby Teeth.”. In the accompanying Lucas David and Astra Zero-created video for the track, a 3D version of...
VIDEO GAMES
Guitar World Magazine

Guitars played by David Gilmour, the Edge, Eddie Van Halen, Elvis Presley, Eric Clapton and more rake in huge figures in all-star auction

Clapton's $625,000 Martin D-45 was the highest-selling instrument at Julien’s Auctions mammoth Icons & Idols event, closely followed by The Edge's Gibson Explorer, which went for $437,500. A recent auction hosted by Julien’s Auctions, which featured a number of electric guitars and acoustic guitars played by the likes of Eddie...
SHOPPING
MusicRadar.com

"There were guitar players weeping, they had to mop the floor up. He was piling it on, solo after solo" – how Jimi Hendrix and Eric Clapton changed guitar forever

It’s 1 October 1966 and Cream are playing at the Central London Polytechnic in Regent Street. Eric Clapton had left John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers in July, and since teaming up with bassist Jack Bruce and drummer Ginger Baker, Cream seemed invincible. That three already well-established musicians should form a band was...
ROCK MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
799K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy