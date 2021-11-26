ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Upgrade Your Protein Bar Experience With 20% Off Built Bars for Black Friday

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ft6Yq_0d7NFJvd00
Shutterstock

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We all have those insatiable food cravings that we can’t satisfy until we get our fix — and that’s particularly true for those of Us with a sweet tooth! It’s not bad to indulge from time to time (hello, Thanksgiving dessert spreads), but you don’t want to make those indulgences a frequent habit. There are ways to satisfy your sweet tooth in a healthy way, and Built has the solution you need!

Their protein-packed bars come in a range flavors that’s truly incredible, and today is your chance to try all of their most popular picks for a great price! The Built Bar Mixed Box features nine different flavors that comes in twos, so you’re ultimately receiving a total of 18 bars in the pack. It’s already a great deal, but as an added Black Friday bonus, you can take 20% off by simply entering the code: BUILT at checkout!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19FuiH_0d7NFJvd00
Mixed Box (9 Flavors) Built

These bars clock in at under 200 calories each, which varies depending on the flavor you choose. They’re all packed with a whopping 15 grams of protein, which is ideal if you’re on the go and need a quick snack to hold you over until lunch or dinner. They’re also a fantastic post-workout treat if you’ve done some intense HIIT training or had a long run and need to refuel! If you’ve ever tasted a generic protein bar and been disappointed with the experience, you’re certainly not alone. That’s why Built Bars are beloved by so many shoppers!

The best part about these bars? That would have to be the outstanding flavors — they’re all dipped in 100% real chocolate to pack an extra sweet punch. Choose between Salted Caramel, Raspberry, Mint Brownie or Peanut Butter Brownie, just to name a few. Shoppers swear by these bars, and claim that they’re the best on the market! Even if you’re not sure that you’ll be fond of every single one of these flavors, reviewers say that you can’t go wrong with trying this whole lot in order to find what works for you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CMp9n_0d7NFJvd00
Mixed Box (9 Flavors) Built

If you don’t end up loving one of the flavors, you can spread the love by sharing with friends — or even adding them as an extra stocking stuffer for the holidays. With the sale, each bar comes in at under $2, which is an impressive deal that we simply had to tell you about. Plus, with the same code, you’ll also get an extra two Built Crave bars as an added gift. Of course, if you want even more, there are a ton of other flavors to explore. Speaking of that, Built has launched two new flavors especially for Black Friday (and tune back in on Cyber Monday for more)!

Just-Launched Built Bar Flavors:

  • Lemon Dipped Cheesecake — If you’re obsessed with citrus flavors, this bar was made for you!
  • Ruby Chocolate — This totally unique take on chocolate will send you into a new dimension!

See it: Get the Built Bar Mixed Box (originally $40) on sale for just $32 with code: BUILT at Built!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the different health food products available from Built here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Nearly 20% Agree This Is The Worst Store Bought Ice Cream Brand

How much do you love ice cream? If you're a fan of desserts in general, chances are you routinely crave this sweet, rich, frozen treat that always seems to hit the spot — whether it's enjoyed on a cone, buried under an avalanche of sundae toppings, or served straight up in a bowl. And while it's great fun to make your own homemade ice cream or grab some at your local scoop shop, virtually every supermarket features freezer cases chock full of a usually-staggering variety of brands and flavors to enjoy at home.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Aldi Shoppers Can't Decide Which Elevation Protein Bar They Like Best

Protein is an important macronutrient for anyone who wants to be healthy. It increases your strength, regulates your appetite, and improves both your muscles and bones (via Healthline). There are plenty of ways to incorporate protein into your daily diet, from meat and eggs to fish and cottage cheese. Protein bars, which have become very mainstream (they're no longer just for bodybuilders), are another great source these days. Whether you shop at a major grocery store, your local supplement store, or your closest GNC, you can find hundreds of brands, flavors, and varieties of protein bars, from Quest to GoMacro.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
themanual.com

The 7 Best Flavored Whiskies to Add to Your Bar

Infusing a drink with a like-minded flavor is nothing new in the beverage business, we see it every day in things like fruit beers, flavored gins, and the finite number of seltzer options out there. In fact, if anything, we tend to get carried away with the act. Just ask Arby’s and its new line of French fry-flavored vodkas.
DRINKS
morningbrew.com

Give your bar cart an upgrade by picking up these 5 products

For the home-bartending newbies, this starter set includes a shaker, mixing glass, muddler, and other tools to make your cocktail bar favorites. Your dingy ice tray isn’t going to cut it for bartender-approved cocktails. Pick up a tray that leaves you with clear and clean ice every time instead. I’m...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday#Protein Bar#Health Food#Food Drink#The Built Bar Mixed Box#Hiit#Built Bars#Salted Caramel
Eater

A Whimsical Hilltop Cocktail Bar With the Valley’s Best Views Reopens on Friday

Sky-high Burbank cocktail bar the Green Room is reopening on Friday, November 19, keeping the same sweeping Valley views while adding an impressive new menu direction. For those unfamiliar, the Green Room is a standalone lounge space with indoor-outdoor appeal, located in the foothills that overlook Burbank as part of the Castaway restaurant and events space on the grounds of the DeBell Golf Club. While sunny and stunning in its own way during the daytime, the space is transformed in the evening with fire pits, lounge-y patio seating, and views out over the shimmering expanse of the San Fernando Valley.
RESTAURANTS
liquor.com

How to Elevate Your Bar’s Chaser Offerings

Chasers have earned a bad rap over the years. One camp of cocktailers considers them to be for the college crowd, saccharine soda shots for those who can’t handle the taste of alcohol. Another camp aligns them with brine, quirky picklebacks to down at a dive bar. While some may...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Business Insider

How TGI Fridays went from a singles bar to a diner in decline

How TGI Fridays went from a singles bar to a diner in decline. TGI Fridays started as a singles bar in the 1960s and rode the wave of sexual revolution to become the hottest spot in town. But 55 years later, the chain is now a family diner in decline.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
chainstoreage.com

Black Rock Coffee Bar in store milestone

An Oregon-based coffee chain has been steadily expanding its footprint while largely flying under the radar. Black Rock Coffee Bar has opened its 100th U.S. store, in Chandler, Arizona. The opening gives the company 22 locations in the state. Founded as a family-owned business in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, Black...
CHANDLER, AZ
HuffingtonPost

Allswell's Black Friday Mattress Sale Can Help Upgrade Your Sleep Situation

If you’ve been feeling the itch to revamp your bedroom recently, then you’re in luck. Allswell is having a massive early Black Friday sale, making now the perfect time to invest in various major sleep upgrades. Best known for their mattresses, Allswell also carries assorted bedroom accessories like mattress toppers, pillows, bedding, throws and even dog beds.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Upgrade your smart cleaning game with Roborock’s Black Friday deals

Now is a great time to outfit your smart home and upgrade your cleaning arsenal. Or, you could do one better and grab a smart home cleaning device for your friends or family for the holidays! With the shortages and supply chain problems, that may not seem true, but there is stock available, and the prices are lower than ever thanks to Black Friday and holiday deals, at least until inventory depletes. If you’re wondering where to start looking, Roborock’s excellent lineup is definitely worth considering. They offer a host of smart vacuums, traditional vacuums, and everything in between.
SHOPPING
Elite Daily

All Your Cold Weather Essentials Are 40% Off At GAP For Black Friday

Thanksgiving is, of course, a celebration of the fall harvest and all of the things you have to be thankful for, but the big November holiday wouldn’t be what it is today without the massive shopping affair that comes right after it: Black Friday. When it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping, GAP always has your back. With reliable wardrobe basics, cozy sweaters, knit scarves, comfy jeans, matching pajama sets for you and your bestie, and everything in between, you can’t go wrong giving this store a drop-in during the post-Thanksgiving (or in GAP’s case, pre-Thanksgiving) bargain-hunting affair.
SHOPPING
sduptownnews.com

How to Create Your Own Bar at Home

One of the most critical aspects that you gain is a home. With this space, it can be enriching to set up things such as your bar. Having a place where friends and family can enjoy themselves is very gratifying and rewarding. There are many items needed to create a...
RESTAURANTS
Android Central

Elevate your style with $50 off the Garmin Lily for Black Friday

Some people don't mind unisex designs when shopping for an Android smartwatch, but others may want something more feminine. If that's the type of Black Friday Android smartwatch deal you're searching for, we've got the perfect watch for you. The elegant Garmin Lily is on sale for Black Friday. There...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Black Friday Luggage Sales for Upgrading Your Holiday Travel Gear

As vaccines roll out and popular destinations reopen, everyone is hitting the road and tarmacs again (including Hollywood). This hot vaxx summer, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos vacationed in Italy, Ariana Grande and new husband Dalton Gomez honeymooned in the Netherlands, and Justin and Hailey Bieber had dinner with French president Emmanuel Macron in Paris, to name just a few starry holidays. “While many of our members were still traveling (although cautiously, and mostly via road trips) in 2020, we’ve seen a drastic increase in both the number of booking requests and confirmed reservations as more and more members are getting...
TRAVEL
makeuseof.com

Power Your Party With $150 Off SOUNDBOKS for Black Friday 2021

If you want a speaker that is really going to set your party off with a bang, then you need look no further than the SOUNDBOKS performance speaker. It has tonnes of features that we absolutely love. This writer is the owner of a SOUNDBOKS speaker and can't pontificate enough...
ELECTRONICS
Refinery29

The Pleasure Is Yours At Maude’s 20% Off Black Friday Sale

With so many different vibrators, “personal massagers”, oils, and other sex-enhancing goods floating around the internet, it can be hard for a toy-curious person to discover (or even understand) exactly what might float their particular boat. A good place to start is the female-founded pleasure brand Maude, which has won over legions of loyal devotees (a number of Refinery29 readers among them) who love its accessible soft-touch vibes, woodsy massage candles, and luxurious bath products — and there's never been a better time to check out the hype.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

53K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy