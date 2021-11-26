Retailers brace for busier Black Friday than 2020

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) – One of the busiest shopping days of the year is poised to outpace 2020 by a longshot. According to a survey by the National Retail Federation (NRF), about 2 million more Americans are planning to shop over the long Thanksgiving weekend in 2021 than did the previous year.

“I definitely want to go hit the nice stores like Nike, Adidas and Under Armor. I want to get some Uggs. I’m really looking for some shoes,” said Nevaeh Lipson.

Lipson was one of the first in a line wrapping around the Nike store at the Tanger Outlets in Sunbury Friday morning.

“I’ve been awake since like two. Then I was shopping online,” she laughed.

With little sleep, the shopping marathons seemed to be fueled by holiday spirit and tradition.

“I started doing it with my grandmother when I was younger. Now my daughter is 17 and I started letting her come along ever since she was 13. So we’ve been doing it for quite a long time now,” said Christina Reser.

Reser’s group made the trip from Lima to the Tanger Outlets and planned to spend all day shopping in matching red hooded sweatshirts with “You snooze, you lose” emblazoned on the front and their names printed on the back.

“If we see a gift here and there, we’ll buy it. But it’s basically just been a girls’ trip just to buy for ourselves for Christmas then go out to dinner,” Reser said.

Her friend, Tracy Rubel, added, “We get to spend time with each other. We’re all together every year.”

NRF said 64% of those planning to shop Thanksgiving weekend plan to do so in-person.

“Touching, smelling… It’s better than online,” Reser said. “You get to actually see what you’re getting.”

Lipson said, “[I like to] get it all done now… because with online you don’t know if it fits correctly or if you actually like it.”

Friday is expected to be the busiest shopping day of the weekend, with an estimated 108 million Americans doing some kind of shopping. The most popular items include clothing and gift cards.

Though many retailers have relaxed policies since 2020, some may require masks inside or recommend social distancing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.