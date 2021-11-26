Heritage House Guild Meeting

Heritage House Guild met Tuesday, November 16 with Lyne Peterson and Rae Ome Conn as hostesses. Nineteen members and 10 guests were present. Peter Gray, Executive Director, explained the Employee Christmas Fund to us . Lyne Peterson gave the program on the history of Thanksgiving. The first Thanksgiving was...
WILKESBORO — The Wilkes Heritage Museum will hold its annual Christmas Open House on Saturday, December 4 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The museum and Cleveland House will be decorated for the season. Cookies will be available as well as a Christmas card making station from the Wilkes County Stamp Club. Patrons are asked to maintain social distancing while touring the historic properties. Masks are optional.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 22. Winchester Rotary...
The Catholic Lawyers Guild of the Diocese of St. Augustine gave Joni Poitier, a partner at Moseley Prichard Parrish Knight & Jones, the 2021 Law & Spirituality Award. The guild presented the honor Nov. 4 during the 31st annual Red Mass at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Downtown Jacksonville.
The Vermilion Sit and Stitch Quilt Guild will meet at 7 p.m., Nov. 29, in the fellowship hall of Trinity Lutheran Church, 3747 Liberty Ave. The program for the evening is presented by member Tamela Hanna who will show how to use a Facebook page for the guild. Members should bring their birthday blocks, show-and-tell items, and any other items of interest.
CANTON—Another year is in the books at the Canton Area Heritage Center. The organization’s third annual meeting took place at the Center at 111 South Main Street in Canton Nov. 11. The main purpose of the meeting was to make final preparations for the Christmas season. The 2021 theme is “A Very (Merry) Christmas” and features holiday-related displays throughout the Center. Exhibits include war department recipes from Aug., 1944; many handmade wood toys, clogs, birdhouses, and doll beds made many years ago; family quilts with historical significance; family recipes, a jewelry Christmas tree, and other assorted trees; and a train...
MOULTRIE, Ga. — NAMI Moultrie and Heritage Church Storehouse are continuing their partnership to fulfill a request from Colquitt County’s Georgia Pines Clinic. Georgia Pines is the Community Service Board that serves Colquitt County clients who live with conditions related to mental health and developmental disabilities. Some clients receiving treatment...
Prefabricated portions of the Africatown Heritage House were recently delivered to the Robert L. Hope Community Center South Georgia, AL.com reports. The permanent home for the Clotilda slave ship and Africatown artifacts (BBN #30), the Heritage House is a 5,000-ft2 structure that will serve as a museum after the Historic Museum of Mobile installs artifacts and exhibits in it. Approximately half of the building will feature exhibit space dedicated to honoring the Africatown community inhabited by the African slaves who survived the illegal transatlantic voyage in 1860. A 2022 opening of the museum is expected to coincide with a projected ramping up of tourism activity following the public opening of Surviving Clotilda (BBN #65). Tours, both on land and water, will also be available, while work will continue on a $3.5-million Africatown welcome center near Old Plateau Cemetery. Additionally, on November 17, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced that the submerged wreck of the Clotilda was officially listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
It has been almost a full year since the Umbrella organizations have been unable to fully utilize and enjoy their designated house. The house was used to hold meetings and gatherings, as well as storing supplies and materials for future events, but due to failure to maintain and clean the house regularly, access was shut down on Dec. 21, 2020.
SCHUYLERVILLE — The historic Marshall House, Witness to History in Schuylerville will hold a special open house on Thanksgiving Saturday, Nov. 27. The house played an important role in the area’s Revolutionary War history, serving as a field hospital for the British troops and the German soldiers who fought with them in the Saratoga campaign. The family of the German General Friedrich Riedesel had accompanied Burgoyne to the battlefront.
DENTON — The Market Street Public House took on a whole new atmosphere recently when about 50 proper ladies with fabulous hats and polished silver tea pots turned out for a High Tea fundraiser to help with maintenance of the historic Tuckahoe Neck Quaker Meeting House. Finger sandwiches were arrayed...
By Bill Bush SEDGWICK—The Meeting House (TMH) partnered with Amedisys Hospice last week to make Veterans Day cards during Meeting House Mondays, the coffee...
The Goff Plaza Garden Club met at the Lake Floyd Clubhouse on Nov. 15. All members were invited for a d’art creation using the centuries old art form of iris paper folding. They were matted and framed for display. Members attending included Suzette Ferrari, Dinah Hannah, Cathy Hedgecough-Smith, Donna Snyder,...
France is inducting Josephine Baker — Missouri-born cabaret dancer, French World War II spy and civil rights activist — into its Pantheon, the first Black woman honored in the final resting place of France’s most revered luminaries.
This public meeting was held on Thursday, November 18th 2021 to hear about the proposed goals on how to meet the community’s housing needs after six-months of study, polling, interviews, and analysis conducted by Camoin Associates from Saratoga Springs, NY and the Brattleboro Planning Department. Hosted by the Planning Services Department and Camoin Associates.
Above the portico columns of the Panthéon in Paris, which was completed the year after the storming of the Bastille, a solemn inscription reads, “To Great Men From a Grateful Nation”. Well over 200 years later, the famous mausoleum remains overwhelmingly the resting place of male heroes of the French nation, from Jean-Jacques Rousseau to Jean Moulin. But on Tuesday they will be joined by a black female dancer, singer and civil rights activist from Missouri, who spent her life breaking down barriers of exclusion.
Now that Homosassa has its waterfront park, those who spearheaded its public purchase want to get the word out about what's in store for the land. Members of the Old Homosassa Heritage Park and Working Waterfront Steering Committee are hosting a meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Homosassa Civic Club headquarters, 5530 S. Mason Creed Road, Homosassa.
Property masters, the individuals responsible for creating iconic props from movies and cinema, such as Rosebud, lightsabers and Captain America's shield, have a new professional association, which launched today to provide professional educational opportunities and cultivate future generations.
The annual Lighted Parade will fill downtown Atlantic with holiday cheer this Saturday, Dec. 4, starting at 6 p.m. “The Fireworks and Lighted Parade is a holiday tradition that Atlantic families look forward to every year,” Bailey Smith, Executive Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce said. “It’s always...
