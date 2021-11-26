Special Weather Statement issued for District of Columbia by NWS

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Berkeley, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Eastern Pendleton; Hampshire; Hardy; Morgan; Western Grant; Western Mineral; Western Pendleton HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Along and east of ridgelines between the Allegheny Front and Interstate 81. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are most likely Thursday evening.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 06:48:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-30 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alexander; Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Cabarrus; Caldwell Mountains; Catawba; Cleveland; Davie; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Gaston; Graham; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Haywood; Henderson; Iredell; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mecklenburg; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rowan; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Union; Yancey INCREASED FIRE DANGER UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING Continued dry conditions will maintain an increased risk of dangerous fire growth today. Relative humidity values will reach a a minimum of 25 to 30 percent across the area east of the mountains, with values in the 30 to 50 percent range over the mountains. Breezy southwesterly winds will continue. The dry air and low fuel moisture, along with occasional wind gusts, will allow fires to develop easily and spread more quickly than usual. The state of North Carolina has issued a statewide burn ban in effect until further notice as a result of exceptionally dry fuels. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities for further information.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 06:48:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-30 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Clay INCREASED FIRE DANGER TUESDAY Dry conditions will continue to pose an increased risk of dangerous fire growth Tuesday. Dry air, west winds around 10 mph, and low fuel moisture will combine to allow fires to develop easily and spread more quickly than usual. The state of North Carolina has issued a state wide burn ban. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities for further information.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-01 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bristol Bay BLOWING SNOW FOR PORT HEIDEN THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING Blowing snow with reduced visibility is expected for the extreme southwestern portions of the Bristol Bay coast, particularly Port Heiden. Cold, Arctic air wrapping around the back side of a low in the Gulf of Alaska is expected to enhance snow showers and gusty northwesterly winds across portions of the eastern Bering Sea. These conditions will combine to produce blowing snow with visibilities dropping to as low as one half mile at times. Northwesterly winds 25 to 35 mph can be expected near Port Heiden, with gusts to 45 mph at times. Snow shower activity, along with the threat of low visibility, should diminish through the morning hours as a drier airmass moves into the area, though gusty northwesterly winds will persist through Wednesday afternoon.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bay, Midland, Saginaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 06:34:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-30 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bay; Midland; Saginaw CAUTIOUS TRAVEL IS ADVISED FOR REDUCED VISIBILITY AND SLIPPERY ROADWAYS THIS MORNING WEATHER * Patchy freezing fog will impact portions of the Tri Cities during the morning commute. IMPACTS * Locally dense freezing fog will reduce visibilities to a quarter mile or less at times. Rapid fluctuations of visibility will occur. * Temperatures in the affected areas are in the middle 20s. Freezing of moisture on roadways already cleared of snow may be slippery. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS * Patchy dense fog means areal coverage or duration of the dense fog will be limited. Motorists are urged to use caution and account for variable driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time. * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP
BAY COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 20:30:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-01 04:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Door; Florence; Forest; Kewaunee; Langlade; Lincoln; Manitowoc; Marathon; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Outagamie; Portage; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Vilas; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS POSSIBLE FOR THE WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE Light snow will overspread the region late tonight into Wednesday morning. The snow is only expected to last for a few hours, before tapering off to light freezing drizzle or drizzle. Snow accumulations should range from a dusting to an inch, with freezing drizzle leading to a light glaze of ice. Even though accumulations will be light, roads will likely become slippery in spots, resulting in hazardous driving conditions for the morning commute. Motorists should be prepared for slick roads and reduced visibilities Wednesday morning. Consider leaving early for work or school, as slippery roads will result in a slower commute.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 04:48:00 Expires: 2021-12-02 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Large east-northeast swell will cause surf to reach heights of up to 9 feet through tonight. This will keep the risk of rip currents high. By Thursday, surf is expected to decrease slightly, lowering the risk or rip currents.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 06:48:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-30 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beaufort; Coastal Onslow; Duplin; East Carteret; Greene; Hatteras Island; Inland Onslow; Jones; Lenoir; Mainland Dare; Mainland Hyde; Martin; Northern Craven; Northern Outer Banks; Ocracoke Island; Pamlico; Pitt; Southern Craven; Tyrrell; Washington; West Carteret INCREASED FIRE DANGER CONTINUES TODAY The combination of persistent drought, southwest winds gusting to 15 to 20 mph, and minimum relative humidity values of 25 to 30 percent will result in an increased risk for rapid fire growth for the remainder of the afternoon. Relative humidity values will increase Wednesday with lower winds compared to today. However, based on ongoing very dry conditions, including the lack of recent rainfall and an abundance of dry soils and other fuels, the state of North Carolina has issued a statewide burn ban until further notice. Thus, outdoor burning is prohibited.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Southeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 14:14:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-01 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southeastern Brooks Range WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 50 below zero expected. * WHERE...Near passes. * WHEN...Until noon Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 21:02:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-02 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Mayaguez and Vicinity Saint Thomas and Saint John. * WHEN...Through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alaska Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 14:55:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-01 01:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alaska Peninsula WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occurring. Additional accumulations of 1 to 6 inches, highest Bering side. North winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts as high as 60 mph, especially near King Cove. * WHERE...Alaska Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 1 AM AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow will reduce visibilities to one half mile or less at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers are expected to continue through tonight. Falling snow in combination with gusty winds will continue to reduce visibility to one half mile at times. Snow will become more showery this evening, though more isolated, with brief reductions in visibility to one mile.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 21:02:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-02 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Vieques. * WHEN...Through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 21:02:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwest to northeast Puerto Rico as well as the beaches of Culebra and Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 12:42:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-30 13:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Misty Fjords WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON Snow has started to lighten in intensity and should continue diminish through the rest of the afternoon.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 21:02:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-02 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Mayaguez and Vicinity Saint Thomas and Saint John. * WHEN...Through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Southeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 14:14:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-01 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southeastern Brooks Range WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 50 below zero expected. * WHERE...Near passes. * WHEN...Until noon Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Harding by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 10:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 16:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Harding WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 4 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Harding County. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 4 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
HARDING COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anchorage, Matanuska Valley, Susitna Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-01 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage; Matanuska Valley; Susitna Valley LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW SHOWERS IN ANCHORAGE AND THE MAT-SU THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON The afternoon`s steady snow is transitioning into a more showery regime this evening. This means that the snow will become quite variable in intensity, resulting in rapidly fluctuating conditions. Where the snow showers are, a quick inch of accumulation is possible, while outside of the snow showers the weather is quiet. Overall, an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow are expected overnight, with another 1 to 3 inches during the day Wednesday. The highest amounts are expected where the snow shower activity is most persistent.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 22:41:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-01 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches across the higher terrain of the Tug Hill Plateau, with 1 to 3 inches for surrounding lower elevations. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. Greatest accumulations on the Tug Hill Plateau. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions with reduced visibility at times.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Blaine, Chouteau, Hill, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-01 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-01 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Blaine; Chouteau; Hill; Liberty HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, are possible. * WHERE...Blaine, Chouteau, Hill and Liberty Counties. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT

