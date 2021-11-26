Special Weather Statement issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-01 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bristol Bay BLOWING SNOW FOR PORT HEIDEN THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING Blowing snow with reduced visibility is expected for the extreme southwestern portions of the Bristol Bay coast, particularly Port Heiden. Cold, Arctic air wrapping around the back side of a low in the Gulf of Alaska is expected to enhance snow showers and gusty northwesterly winds across portions of the eastern Bering Sea. These conditions will combine to produce blowing snow with visibilities dropping to as low as one half mile at times. Northwesterly winds 25 to 35 mph can be expected near Port Heiden, with gusts to 45 mph at times. Snow shower activity, along with the threat of low visibility, should diminish through the morning hours as a drier airmass moves into the area, though gusty northwesterly winds will persist through Wednesday afternoon.

