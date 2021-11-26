ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘Hoodwinked’ before Christmas, EU nations seek to slow virus

WPRI
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE HAGUE (AP) — Nations across Europe took new measures Friday in an attempt to keep a COVID-19 spike from spiraling out of control, hoping that action now will safeguard the joys of Christmas next month. A spike in cases fueled by the contagious delta variant forced governments to...

www.wpri.com

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

100 million Indians have skipped their second vaccine dose, leaving the country vulnerable to a third COVID wave

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Less than two weeks ago, India celebrated administering its 1 billionth COVID-19 vaccine in a campaign that has partially inoculated nearly 70% of the country’s 900 million adults. Now, a new reality is worrying its health authorities: More than 100 million people have not turned up for their scheduled second vaccine dose, leaving the country vulnerable to a third wave.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Christmas#Catalonia#Eu#Ap#Omicron#Greek#Covid#Dutch
The Independent

Omicron variant ‘extremely unlikely’ to trigger major new Covid wave in UK, saysvaccine expert

A vaccine expert says it is “extremely unlikely” that the new Omicron variant will trigger a major new wave of the Covid pandemic in the UK, despite the sudden return of travel restrictions.Professor Andrew Pollard revealed his “optimism” that current vaccines will continue to prevent serious disease – and suggested Omicron will not outrun the dominant Delta variant in Europe.Alarm over Omicron has seen the UK impose flight bans on countries across southern Africa, where it was discovered, and warnings that domestic restrictions may be need to be reimposed.Prof Pollard, the director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WPRI

Europe is only region with more COVID, with 11% case rise

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization said that coronavirus cases jumped by 11% in Europe in the last week, the only region in the world where COVID-19 has continued to increase since mid-October. In its weekly assessment of the pandemic released on Tuesday, the U.N. health agency said cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Netherlands
Place
Rome, IT
Times Daily

EU wants calm amid virus protests; rioters called 'idiots'

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — In the face of demonstrations across much of Europe protesting tough COVID-19 measures over the past days, authorities on Monday pleaded for patience, calm and a willingness to get a vaccine shot in the arm as infections spike upward again. Support local journalism reporting on...
PROTESTS
WPRI

EU prosecutors appoint delayed Slovenia nominees for 5 years

BRUSSELS (AP) — A European Union body announced Wednesday that it has finally appointed two prosecutors from Slovenia, ending a months-long standoff with the small Alpine country’s right-wing government, but doubts remain over how long they will stay in the job. The European Public Prosecutor’s Office, or EPPO, began work...
POLITICS
WPRI

Germany faces grim COVID milestone with leadership in flux

ESCHWEILER, Germany (AP) — As Germany inches toward the mark of 100,000 deaths from COVID-19, the country’s leader-in-waiting announced plans Wednesday to create an expert team at the heart of the next government to provide daily scientific advice on tackling the coronavirus pandemic. Olaf Scholz of the center-left Social Democrats...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEYT

EU warns differing virus measures put free travel at risk

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is warning members that they risk undermining the 27-nation bloc’s COVID-19 travel and access certificate system with new uncoordinated restrictions some are introducing to try to thwart a surge in cases. As coronavirus cases jump, many countries have begun tightening rules on people who are not vaccinated. Some German states, for example, are now demanding proof of vaccination and daily negative tests. From next month, Italy will require proof of vaccination or having recovered to get access to festive season activities. EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said Thursday that there’s “an obvious risk that differing approaches between countries could endanger confidence in the COVID certificate system, and harm free movement in the Union.”
TRAVEL
WPRI

Sweden’s first female prime minister quits hours later

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Hours after being tapped as Sweden’s first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner the Greens left the two-party minority government. The government’s own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the...
EUROPE
WPRI

France calls for European aid after 27 migrant deaths at sea

CALAIS, France (AP) — Helicopters buzzed above the waves and vessels were already scouring the cold waters when French maritime rescue volunteer Charles Devos added his boat to the frantic search for a flimsy migrant craft that foundered in the English Channel, killing at least 27. What Devos found was...
EUROPE
wtaq.com

Belgium seeks to slow down social life to fight fourth COVID wave

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The Belgian government brought in new restrictions on Friday such as early closing of bars and full closure of nightclubs for three weeks to reduce social contact and curb a rapidly spreading fourth wave of COVID-19 infections. “We are confronted with a situation now that is worse...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news – live: Biden says omicron could mean quarantine for all US travellers as Austria extends lockdown

The US is set to introduce newer and tougher testing rules for international travellers in response to the omicron variant of Covid, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that it is preparing a new strategy. This comes shortly after the US president Joe Biden said that the country will not be fighting the virus this winter with “shutdowns or lockdowns but with more widespread vaccinations, boosters, testing, and more”. Meanwhile, Austria has extended its nationwide lockdown by 10 days, pushing the total duration to 20 days so far. The omicron variant has now been detected...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTAJ

COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert

LONDON (AP) — The new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in more European countries on Saturday, just days after being identified in South Africa, leaving governments around the world scrambling to stop the spread. The U.K. on Saturday tightened its rules on mask-wearing and on testing of international arrivals after […]
WORLD
wsau.com

Norway seeks to slow down any Omicron spread, government says

OSLO (Reuters) -Norway will seek to limit any potential spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, including by imposing longer isolation on those who are found to have been infected, the government said on Monday. It is likely that Omicron will spread to Norway, although the virus variant has not yet...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WPRI

Workers’ paradise? Portugal’s new teleworking law takes flak

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s new law on working from home makes the European Union country sound like a workers’ paradise. Companies can’t attempt to contact their staff outside working hours. They must help staff pay for their home gas, electric and internet bills. Bosses are forbidden from using digital software to track what their teleworkers are doing.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy