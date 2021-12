Re-logic, the developers of Terraria: Journey’s End has announced that it has set a date for the Nintendo Switch release of its 2020 update. Journey’s End the biggest and most encompassing update for the 2011 2D world-building title, Terraria, came out for PC in 2020 and PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at the start of November. In a new blog post released yesterday (November 29) the developers announced that it now has an official release date for the update on Nintendo Switch for January 4.

